26 Instagram Captions For New Year's Day, Because "The Best Is Yet To Come"

2019 is the start of a new, exciting year. It's the universe's reset button so that you have a chance to turn over a fresh, new page. And though you might spend a lot of time worrying about what you're wearing on New Year's Eve, which party you're going to, or who your midnight kiss may be, New Year's Day is a day for reflection, relaxation, and projection. It's a day when you can appreciate where you've been, and make plans for where you want to go in the year ahead. If you're holding off on your "hello 2019" post until Jan. 1, here are some Instagram captions for New Year's Day to get you started.

Your pic of choice might be one at your New Year's Eve party with your sparkly dress on and champagne flute in hand, or you might ask your roomie to take a pic of you curled up on the couch with a cup of hot cocoa on New Year's Day. Either way, you'll want your followers to know that you're ready to take on whatever 2019 might have in store for you.

So cheers to you, and to the start of a brand new year — it's whatever you make of it.

1. "12 new chapters, 365 new chances."

2. "The best is yet to come." — Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh, "The Best Is Yet to Come"

3. "My New Year's resolution is to remember to write '2019' instead of '2018.'"

4. "It's the start of something new." — Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez, "Start of Something New"

5. "Candle wax and Polaroids on the hardwood floor." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

6. "Good Vibes. Bigger goals."

7. "This is the beginning of anything you want."

8. "And now we welcome the new year, full of things that have never been." — Rainer Maria Rilke

9. "As we look to the new year, hold on to what is good. Let go of what is bad. It really is that simple." — Mandy Hale

10. "Sometimes all we need is a fresh start. And champagne. Lots of champagne."

11. "Don’t read the last page." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

12. "Page 1 of 365."

13. "And so the adventure begins."

14. "New year. Same me. Bigger Goals."

15. "Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

16. "There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind." — C.S. Lewis

17. "Thank u, next." — Ariana Grande, "Thank U, Next"

18. "Every year you make a resolution to change yourself. This year, make a resolution to be yourself."

19. "New year — a new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours." — Alex Morritt

20. "2019, I'm ready for you."

21. "What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year." — Vern McLellan

22. "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." — Oprah Winfrey

23. "It's out with the old and in with the new, goodbye clouds of gray, hello skies of blue." — Sharpay Evans, "Fabulous"

24. "My New Years resolution is 1080p."

25. "A New Year's resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other."

26. "Today is where your book begins. The rest is still unwritten." — Natasha Bedingfield, "Unwritten"