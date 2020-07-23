Starbucks brought its Summer Game back for 2020, but if you're not snapping up a sip from Starbucks often, you'll want to know how to score some plays to stay in the game. Here's how to get free plays for Starbucks' Summer 2020 Game for a chance at free Stars, drinks, and other prizes.

Starbucks' Summer Game began on Tuesday, July 21, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. To play, you'll need to have a Starbucks Rewards account. If you don't have one yet, you can create a free account here. Use your account info to sign in on the Starbucks' Summer Game website, and you'll get one free play to get you started.

There are two ways to play: by making Starbucks purchases or filling out a form. To get up to two free plays per day, you can fill out this entry form, which is located on the Summer Game website. To find it on the site, scroll to the bottom of the page and click to where it says, "To enter without making a purchase, click here." Fill out the form, and you'll receive an email with a link back to the game site, where you'll see your free game play.

You can also earn a free bonus game play after you've played 13 or more times, which you can select via the drop-down menu on the entry form. You'll get one free bonus game play during the sweepstakes period.

Courtesy of Starbucks

To play the actual game, you aim a ball into one of the curved buckets on the screen that looks like a virtual Plinko board. If you get your ball into one of the buckets, you will receive an instant win prize. If you miss the bucket, you'll receive an entry for the grand prize sweepstakes.

The grand prize sweepstakes is a pool of Bonus Stars, anywhere from 500 to 30,000, depending on how many players enter the sweepstakes during the period. Instant win prizes include various Bonus Star prizes ranging from 10 to 200 Stars, which you can then redeem for food and drink with the Starbucks Rewards program, as well as coupons for free drinks and gift cards. For the full scoop on the prizes, check out the official rules. To be eligible to win, you need to be at least 18 years old and a resident of the United States/Washington D.C.

You can also earn plays when you make a purchase during the sweepstakes period with your Starbucks Card or registered digital card linked to your Rewards account. If you're venturing out to grab a Starbucks for a game play entry, you'll want to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) coronavirus pandemic guidance as of June 15. You should avoid unnecessary shopping trips and opt for a contactless payment method when possible. When you go out, wear a cloth face covering and sanitize your hands after you leave a store.

Starbucks' current safety precautions include in-store social distancing for pick-up orders and a face mask requirement for customers and employees. Most stores offer various pick-up methods, such as curbside, in-store pick-up, or order pick-up via the drive-thru.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.