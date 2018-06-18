With rising temperatures and the urge to spend every waking moment poolside, it might feel like summer has already arrived. Of course, Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial beginning of the season, but the 2018 summer solstice (AKA the first day of summer) isn't until Thursday, June 21. To treat yourself for finally making it through a rough winter to the sunshine-filled days of summer, you should take advantage of this tasty deal from Dunkin' Donuts on June 21. Here's how to get free Dunkin' Donuts Frozen Lemonade, so you can start your summer in the sweetest way possible.

When the weather outside is just below scorching, nothing cools you down like a frozen sip. Thankfully, Dunkin' Donuts has released its new Frozen Lemonade drinks just in time to keep you cool this season. Even better news is that the doughnut chain is giving away free samples of the new Frozen Lemonade to celebrate the official start of summer on Thursday, June 21, per a Dunkin' Donuts press release.

When you visit a participating Dunkin' Donuts location on June 21, you can get a free 3.5-ounce sample of Frozen Lemonade between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. while supplies last. Not only can you get a free sample at the tasting event, but this delicious Frozen Lemonade comes in Original and Strawberry flavors, so you're sure to find a taste you love.

Enjoying this icy drink will definitely be a new way to kick off your summer, because Dunkin' Donuts Frozen Lemonade was just recently announced as a limited-time menu item in a press release at the end of May.

Whichever flavor of Frozen Lemonade you choose should really quench the thirst that summer works up since the drinks are made with real fruit juice. Just remember to get to your favorite participating Dunkin' location between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 21 to take advantage of the complimentary Frozen Lemonade samples. Once you've honed your flavor preferences at the tasting event, you can buy your favorite Frozen Lemonade flavor from Dunkin' Donuts all summer long.

If your Frozen Lemonade sample suddenly gives you a craving for a different frosty sip, you can take care of that at Dunkin' Donuts, too. The doughnut and coffee chain also has plenty of Coolatta offerings. Back in April, Dunkin' Donuts introduced some "out-of-this-world" flavors when it announced the new Cosmic Coolatta Drinks.

These colorful frozen sips get their galaxy-inspired look by combining two different flavors in one drink. For example the Cosmic Cotton Candy Coolatta combines Cotton Candy and Blue Raspberry Coolatta flavors, and the Cosmic Pineapple Coolatta layers Pineapple and Blue Raspberry flavors. Not only will you get the fruity, cool refreshment you need on a hot summer day, but the brightly layered drinks will also make the perfect addition to your Instagram feed.

I'm as much a fan of the Coolatta as I am of any summer sip, but sometimes I like to go back to the Dunkin' basics with a delicious iced coffee. Dunkin' has a way to make even your go-to iced coffee more fitting for summer thanks to its ice cream-flavored coffees that are back on the menu this season.

The three available flavors were voted on during the summer of 2017, but if you lost your "I Voted For Ice Cream-Flavored Coffe" sticker, I'll let you know that the tasty flavors include: Butter Pecan, Cookie Dough, and Pistachio. I'll take three scoops (er, sips), please.

It's easy to worry about getting enough hydration during the hot summer months, but it seems like a trip to Dunkin' Donuts will provide plenty of ice-cold options to quench your thirst this season. Just don't forget to mark your calendars for June 21 to get in on all the free Frozen Lemonade action — because you don't want to miss this refreshing summer sip.