Summer is the perfect time to relax, recharge, and — most importantly — enjoy good food. Thanks to Wendy's, your summer is about to get a whole lot better. The popular fast food chain is turning up the heat for meat lovers all around the country with free food for customers. You can take part in their mouthwatering bacon celebration for the perfect price of free, so here's how to get free Wendy's Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers in August. It's about to be a sizzling hot summer with your free Wendy's cheeseburgers.

Thank your bacon-flavored stars, because for the next few weeks you can get a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase, according to Delish. Yes, you heard that right. To score the deal, you'll want to download the Wendy's app. On the app, you can click "Explore" tab. From there, navigate to the "Offers" section, where you can see free deals and promotions. Once you redeem your offer and make a mobile order purchase, you'll get your free burger. It's really that simple!

If you're not hungry today, though, don't worry. You can score your free cheeseburger with a purchase any (or every) day through Aug. 19. That means that technically, you could get a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger every single day if you wanted to until Aug. 19. Can you just picture how amazing the next two and a half weeks is going to be? Because I can.

Fans first had a taste of the Junior Bacon Cheeseburger in July, when Wendy's hosted the Baconfest promotion with Doordash. Customers were able to claim free burgers for one week, and not surprisingly, the Junior Bacon Cheeseburger was a huge hit. Now, Wendy's is going for an expanded menu of summer snacks and freebies for bacon lovers. In a press release, Carl Loredo, Wendy's U.S. chief marketing officer, explained: "We're giving our customers what they want most — the ultimate bacon celebration. Why? Because our customers deserve it, and because... bacon."

Thank goodness, because one week of burgers was seriously not enough.

You'll want to act fast, though, because other bacon fans are buzzing about the burger. A customer on Instagram commented, "Can't lie the Baconator is the best burger I've ever had," while another shared, "Junior Bacon Cheeseburger was my pregnancy craving with my first son." The rave reviews are enough to motivate me to go and claim my free cheeseburger.

While you're ordering, check out the other awesome bacon menu items at Wendy's. At the end of July, the company expanded the bacon menu with my personal favorite, the Bacon Jalapeño Cheeseburger. This innovative burger has some serious umami flavor going on. The cheeseburger is a heavenly combination of delicious bacon, jalapeños, fried onions, cheese and smoky jalapeno sauce.

In addition to the Bacon Jalapeño Cheesebuger, Wendy's also released the Bacon Jalapeño Fries. The Bacon Jalapeño Fries are the ideal menu item for those who love their crunchy fries topped off with Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and jalapeño sauce.

You really can't go wrong with the lineup at Wendy's during Baconfest. They say the best things in life are free, and I'm starting to believe it. When it comes to bacon cheeseburgers, anyway.