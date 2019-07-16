Want to know why bacon is one of my favorite foods? Because you can eat it with almost anything, and it'll make it taste infinitely better. Got a stiff burger or a bland omelette? No big deal. Just add some delicious bacon and bam, you've got yourself a savory meal fit for any occasion. That's why I'm so excited for Wendy's epic bacon celebration, Baconfest, this summer. Wendy's is offering a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger in partnership with DoorDash at Baconfest. There are also other Wendy's & DoorDash's Baconfest 2019 Deals going on to satisfy carnivore lovers. All bacon-loving fans like me can be a part of what will turn out to be the meatiest celebration this summer.

In a July 16 press release, Wendy's announced that the fast food chain is offering a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger from July 15 to July 21. "We're giving our customers what they want most - the ultimate bacon celebration. Why? Because our customers deserve it, and because... bacon," said Carl Loredo, Wendy's U.S. chief marketing officer.

So how do you get your hands on a free burger? Rest assured you'll be able to stay home curled up with Netflix and have your free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger delivered straight to your home. The promotion is available via the convenient food delivery app DoorDash using the code BACONFEST at checkout and is valid for one use only. It's that simple. You can even get free delivery if you make a minimum purchase of $10. This won't be hard, considering the other goodies on the menu. They even have a new Frosty Cookie Sundae that is topped with Ghirardelli chocolate sauce. Talk about premium desserts!

The celebration doesn't stop there, though. You'll also be able to snag free Baconator Fries with any purchase in the Wendy's mobile app through August 25. Baconator Fries are sea-salted fries topped with gooey cheese sauce and applewood smoked bacon. To get your free Baconator Fries, you'll have to complete a few separate steps. First, download the Wendy's mobile app. Then, you'll register your personal account. You'll be able to access deals for free food and all other meal deals easily from the app as well as place mobile orders. It's important to note that the offer is valid at select Wendy's U.S. locations, so make sure to check that your local Wendy's is participating.

But wait, that isn't the end of it. Wendy's may be releasing a separate promo code for a free Baconator with a Wendy's purchase on DoorDash, too. The Baconator is a burger that features a fat chunk of fresh beef and crispy bacon. Keep an eye out for this spectacular deal on their Twitch livestream on July 17.

With all these freebies, this will surely be the tastiest celebration of the summer. "As the number one seller of bacon cheeseburgers across the fast food industry, no one does bacon like Wendy's. You can call it an obsession and you'd be right," Wendy's U.S. chief marketing officer said. Wendy's has over 6,700 restaurants globally, and they're on a lofty mission: become the world's most beloved restaurant.

There's really no reason why you shouldn't celebrate this beloved fast food chain and their devotion to bacon this summer. The heat isn't the only thing sizzling — it's time to make moves and get your free bacon.