With New Year's Eve right around the corner, it's almost time for a celebratory pop of the champagne to usher in 2021. If you don't want to leave your place to grab some bubbly, you're in luck, because you can score a bottle (or two) without leaving your couch. To make your at-home holiday prep even easier, here's how to get champagne delivered on New Year's Eve.

As of Dec. 28, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists virtual holiday gatherings as the lowest risk due to the ongoing pandemic. In the CDC's guidance for running daily errands as of Sept. 11, the public health agency recommends using a pay ahead method such as curbside pickup or delivery as of Sept. 11. So, as you're planning a virtual celebration on Thursday, Dec. 31, it's best to avoid crowded stores and grab your sips and bites via services like Instacart or Postmates.

If you're 21 or over, there are a plenty of ways to score a bottle of champagne without heading to a store. To use a delivery service, you'll need to download a free app or use their website. Prices and availability vary by location, so you'll want to put in your delivery address before doing anything else. Next, shop for champagne through a specific store or wine section of a delivery service. Once you've found the right bubbly, select "Add To Cart" and head to the checkout. Finally, you can schedule a specific timeframe or select an ASAP delivery estimate. It's important to note that once your delivery arrives, you'll need to provide your ID, so make sure you've got it handy.

1. Drizly

To get champagne from Drizly, an alcohol delivery service that has pretty much any booze you need, you can order online via the website or the app for Android or iOS. To browse, check for champagne section in the "Sparkling Wine" category. There, you can find Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut Champagne and Dom Pérignon varieties, but there are a ton of options depending on your area.

You should be able to find champagnes as affordable as a $9.99, but if you want to splurge, you can also find bottles ranging from $39.99 to $299. Also, keep in mind Drizly's delivery fee is $4.99 and you'll also be charged a service fee of $1.99.

In an email to Drizly users on Dec. 30, the company suggests customers order as early as possible for Dec. 31 to avoid long wait times for delivery.

2. Instacart

Instacart offers alcohol delivery through specific stores — such as Costco or BevMo — or its Wine Shop section through its partnership with DRINKS.

First, find the store you want, then browse the selection of champagnes. You can also try a quick search for "Champagne" in a store section to make it easier. This search in Walmart will bring up Barefoot's Moscato Spumante and other bubbly sips. Finish your order by selecting your delivery time and checking out.

If you don't have the app, download it for free on Google Play or the App Store. Champagne options available on Instacart may vary from sips as low as $5.99 to as high as $100 or more per bottle, depending on where you're shopping.

Instacart's standard delivery fee is $3.99, but can fluctuate by hour if you're shopping during a particularly busy time. The platform also charges an alcohol service fee between $2 and $10 depending on how much your purchase is.

3. Postmates

Postmates offers alcohol deliveries online or using the Android or iOS app. An easy way to find places that deliver alcohol through the app is a quick search for "alcohol" in the search bar, but you can also scroll through to see what stores deliver through Postmates in your area or search through the "Postmates Drinks" category, which will bring up liquor stores in your area.

You can score bottles priced at $9.99 or under using Postmates, but if you're spending more, you can treat yourself to bottles clocking in at $94.99 and up. Delivery fees on Postmates vary by location, ranging from 99 cents to $9.99. The delivery fee appears at the top of the store description, so you can see it before you start browsing. Your service fee will vary based on the cost of your cart.

4. goPuff

You can get a variety of alcohol through goPuff. Using the Android or iOS app or its website, go to the alcohol section. Once you've entered your delivery address, scroll through the types of alcohol until you find the sparkling wine section.

You can get a bottle of champagne from as little as $7.99, or opt for a higher price-point up to $64. goPuff charges $1.99 for delivery and up to $2 for its alcohol service fee.

5. GrubHub

With GrubHub, you can get alcohol through specific restaurants or find a liquor store that sells through the delivery service. Head to the "Alcohol Delivery" section online or browse the iOS or Android app.

Cost of champagnes will all depend on where you're ordering from, but you can expect to find varieties as low as $8.95 and as high as $80 or more. Delivery fees are $2.99, while GrubHub charges a 5.25% service fee based on your order cost.

6. Minibar

Minibar offers alcohol delivery via its website or through its app for Android or iOS. Head to the Wine section to find the champagne. Once there, you can select "Champagne & Sparkling" or scroll to find it. There, you'll see options ranging from $10.99 to $534.99, so there's something for everyone's budget.

As far as delivery fees, they vary depending on which vendor you're buying from, but you can expect to pay around $5 for Minibar's delivery.

7. DoorDash

To order alcohol from DoorDash, go online or use the app on your iPhone or Android device. To find it, you can search "alcohol" in the search bar in the app or scroll through to find a liquor store.

Champagne available will vary from as low as $9.99 to $100, depending on where you're buying from.

When you order champagne for New Year's Eve, make sure you follow the coronavirus safety guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. When using delivery, try to maintain a six-foot distance from the delivery person where possible and wear a mask. Once you've brought your package inside, you should discard any bags or wrapping and wash your hands.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.