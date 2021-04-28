Taco Bell is ringing in the waning crescent moon on May 4 by giving away free tacos. Inspired by the lunar phase, which will make the moon look just like a taco, the fast food chain is giving fans around the world a chance to score its most popular menu item, aka a Crunchy Taco, on the house. Wondering how to get a free Taco Bell taco on May 4? It's so easy, so mark your calendar for this freebie.

On May 4, U.S.-based Taco Bell customers can score a free Crunchy Taco from 8 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. local time when ordering in-store at participating locations. Even better, though, is the chance to score your free Crunchy Taco any time of day if you make your order through the Taco Bell app or online. There's no minimum order amount, meaning it's up to you whether you decide to add anything to your free taco, but keep in mind the freebie is only valid for pick-up or in-store orders and not delivery. Taco Bell will also be offering a free Crunchy Taco to customers in 20 international markets, including the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Puerto Rico.

In addition to the free Crunchy Taco, fans in the United States can take advantage of two limited-time online offers — a customizable Build Your Own Cravings Box and Build Your Own Taco Party Pack — on May 4 and May 5. You can also order either of these options for delivery through a third-party app, but prices will be higher than if you pick up in-store and Taco Bell Rewards members can only earn the 150 bonus points if they order from a Taco Bell platform.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

ICYMI, the Build Your Own Cravings Box costs $5 and includes one Crunchy Taco, one Soft Taco, one Doritos Locos Tacos, one Spicy Potato Soft Taco, and a Medium fountain drink. Looking to feed a group? The Build Your Own Taco Party Pack is $15 and includes three Crunchy Tacos, three Soft Tacos, three Doritos Locos Tacos, and three Spicy Potato Soft Tacos.

Keep in mind that you only have from open until close on May 4 to snag your free Crunchy Taco, so you might want to map out a time to swing by your closest Taco Bell. Also, keep in mind the latest guidance from the CDC on masking and social-distancing when scoring your free bite.