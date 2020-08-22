Taco Bell is making it even easier for you to use mobile ordering, by introducing a brand new restaurant concept called "Go Mobile." The new restaurant design will cater to on-the-go customers through features that expedite pick-up and ordering. Taco Bell's new Go Mobile restaurants are coming in 2021, and here's what to know about the new features.

On Thursday, Aug. 20, Taco Bell announced its new digital-forward restaurant concept in a press release. One of the stand-out features included in the Go Mobile restaurants is smart kitchen technology, which will make it easier for customers to retrieve their mobile orders for pick-up. Because the smart kitchen will be integrated with the Taco Bell app, Go Mobile restaurants will be able to detect when customers arrive and tell them the quickest way to pick-up their order.

Aside from smart kitchen technology, Go Mobile locations will have a few other changes, such as an additional drive-thru lane and bellhop service. While the Go Mobile locations will still cater to those who are placing drive-thru orders, the additional drive-thru lane will be used for priority pick-up orders placed through the app, so you can easily grab your mobile order and get back en route. The addition of bellhops might remind customers of fellow fast food chain, Sonic. The feature will allow drivers place an order on a tablet in the drive-thru or the curbside pick-up area, and then it will be delivered to the vehicle by a bellhop service team.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

In addition to those new features, the Go Mobile locations will feature smaller restaurant areas to lessen the company's carbon footprint and contactless curbside pick-up for mobile orders. While most stores are currently operating under drive-thru and delivery only with carry-out in select locations, per Taco Bell's coronavirus response, the expansion of contactless curbside and more convenient pick-up options will make ordering even easier.

The first official Go Mobile location is set to open sometime in early 2021. Although there is no specific date set for the first store opening as of publication, the brand lists its projected timeframe as early as January or February, or sometime in March according to a Taco Bell spokesperson. The spokesperson also revealed the brand is focused on opening a handful of Go Mobile locations in early 2021, followed by plans to expand down the line, including integrating Go Mobile features into some existing Taco Bell restaurants.

While you'll need to wait for the launch of Taco Bell's Go Mobile restaurants, it seems like it'll be worth the wait. In the meantime, you can still order takeout or delivery from a Taco Bell location near you, as well as place mobile orders for pick up at the drive-thru window.