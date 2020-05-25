With summer just around the corner, Taco Bell is making it so much easier for cheese lovers to live mas. Customers who loved the Tex-Mex chain's Nachos Grande box last year can now expect double the deliciousness with all the toppings you know and love. Taco Bell’s new Nachos Craving Pack also comes with two drinks for just $10, so you and your BFF or bae can satisfy your cheese and chips cravings with one order.

Taco Bell is kicking off summer 2020 with a nachos lover's version of its $10 classic cravings pack, which typically comes with four tacos and four Beefy 5-Layer Burritos. The new Nachos Craving Pack, which comes with two medium fountain drinks of your choice, promises to quench your thirst while offering all of your favorite toppings served over the chain's warm tortilla chips.

For the Nachos Craving Pack deal, you can choose between ground seasoned beef, shredded chicken, regular chicken breast, or steak (which will cost you $1 extra) for your protein. It's up to you whether you decide to double up on one or mix and match for your two Grand Nachos boxes. For each box, your protein of choice will be topped with refried beans, gooey nacho cheese sauce, creamy guacamole, shredded cheese, reduced fat sour cream, and pico de gallo. Each mouthwatering combo is served over warm tortilla chips, making it an easy solo meal or a cost-effective spread for a couple of your BFFs. It's basically summer in a box, and it's an added bonus that the drinks and nachos combo will only set you back $5 per box.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Speaking of $10 Cravings Packs, Taco Bell also released a new combo just for burrito fans. For this burrito pack, you can get three Shredded Chicken Burritos and three Beefy 5-Layer Burritos, making it a tasty and wallet-friendly addition to your Nachos spread.

Unfortunately, just like the $5 Nachos Grande Box from last year, nothing this good lasts forever. The company says it'll be offering its cheese and chip-filled craving pack for a limited time while supplies last, so I wouldn't sleep on making a T-Bell pick-up run or ordering in some of these delicious new choices to your home sooner rather than later.