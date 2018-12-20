The end of 2018 is almost here, and I can't even fathom how that is possible. This year has completely flown by. With 2019 right around the corner, it's time to relive your best Snapchat memories from this year. Snapchat's Year End Stories feature makes it so easy to watch your best Snaps from 2018. If you're not sure how to go about doing this, allow me to help. Here's how to find your Snapchat 2018 Year End Story.

Just like at the end of last year, Snapchat is rolling out a way for users to review their Year End Stories for 2018. It's basically a way to review some of your top Snapchat Stories. Before I get started with how to create your very own Year End Story on Snapchat, I want to make sure that your Snapchat app is up to date. Why? Well, if you are running an old version of the app, then you might not be able to find the Year End Stories feature. To update Snapchat, navigate to the app store on your iOS or Android device. If there's an update available, go ahead and take a minute or two to install it. Now, you're all set and ready to create your Year End Stories.

Snapchat

Open up the Snapchat app on your device. This should open up to the camera screen. Underneath the camera button, you will see the Memories button. If you're having trouble, here's a hint: The button looks like two rectangles angled on top of one another. This will open up your Snapchat Memories. At the top of the screen, there will be a section that says, "My 2018 in Snaps." This is where you can find your own Snapchat Year End Stories for 2018, per a Snap spokesperson. Click on the video to start reliving your top Snapchat moments from the year.

There are three things you can do with your Snapchat Year End Story:

Click the pencil icon and edit the Story (if you want to customize your Story)

Click the download icon to save your 2018 Year End Story to your Stories folder

Click the arrow icon to send your Story to any of your Snapchat friends

Being the nostalgic person I am, I saved my Year End Story to my Snapchat account. Honestly, there were a lot of memories I had completely forgotten about. Thanks, Snapchat, for reminding me of some of the bright spots of 2018.

Snapchat

Chances are high that not all of your Snaps made the cut, but there's a way to look back on all of your memories from the year. When you are on the Memories page, click "Stories" at the top of the screen. Here, you will be able to scroll through your individual Stories (complete with dates), per a Snap spokesperson.

If you've updated your app and don't see the Year End Stories feature, then it's possible you have not saved any Snapchat memories during the year. I know, it's a bummer. Not to worry, though, because there's an easy way to fix this for next year's Snapchat review. When you take a Snap, click the download icon in the bottom lefthand corner of the screen. (The button is a down arrow pointing into a bracket.) Doing so will save the picture or video to your Snapchat Memories.

I love when apps like Snapchat help me look back on my year. The best part? The review feature is built into the Snapchat app. This way, there's no need to download a third party app to create your year-end memories. It's sort of similar to creating your top nine photos of the year using your Instagram account. Unlike Snapchat, you have to download third-party apps to create your Instagram top nine photos of the year.

So, here's to the new year and all of the Snaps you'll create. Just make sure to save them for next year's Year End Stories.