Snapchat users may have noticed something different on their Discover pages lately — especially if they read Elite Daily on the reg. On Sept. 24, we officially launched our first channel on Snapchat Discover, which gives viewers a whole new way to keep up with all of our latest content. That's right: Elite Daily's Snapchat Discover channel is finally here, so get stoked (!!!). If you're someone who gets to work, opens their web browser, and scans Elite Daily in your free time (aka me), then you'll be happy to discover all of the new coverage that you'll be able to experience via Snapchat.

Elite Daily's Snapchat Discover channel was officially announced last week on Sept. 24, 2018, and it features content that lines up with so many stories our readers read, love, and share from our site. But there's an added bonus: On Snapchat, we're bringing you exclusive new shows, fun new skits, and tons of GIFs, animations, and live-action interactions you'll be obsessed with. (And don't worry, all the things you love reading on Elite Daily — relationship advice, career info., traveling tips, astrology guidance, celebrity updates, TV and movie news, and more — will definitely be on Snapchat, too.) Our goal is to have a Snapchat Discover channel that reflects our editorial content in the same voicey, fun, and energized tone our readers have come to expect — and trust us, we know you're going to love seeing what we're up to on Snapchat.

If you're excited about Elite Daily's new Snapchat endeavor (which, um, yeah you are) then you'll be thrilled to find out that brand-new content will debut on our channel every weekday. In order to make our Snapchat and our site as fresh and current as possible, we partnered with Butter.Works to produce our Snapchat channel's content.

Thankfully, subscribing to Elite Daily's Snapchat Discover channel is super easy — so get your phones out because all you have to do is open your Snapchat camera and swipe to the right. That'll bring you to Snapchat's Discover page, where you can search for Elite Daily's channel. After searching, you should see a page that looks like this:

Amanda Fama Snapchat Screenshot

Once you're there, tap on the Elite Daily banner at the top of the page, and hit "Subscribe." That's when you'll see the channel appear under your "Subscriptions" section whenever you open your Snapchat Discover page. It's that simple (and totally worth it).

But before you forget, subscribe to Elite Daily's Snapchat Discover channel for even more content that you're bound to enjoy. I don't know about you, but I'm definitely about to spend more time on the Discover page every morning.