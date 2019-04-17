Don't get me wrong — experiencing New York City in the summertime is a ton of fun. In fact, some might say it's the best season to experience the Big Apple. But if you've ever spent a full summer here, you're most likely aware of how hot it can get. For real — sometimes it can get too hot to move. Anyway, there is quite literally nothing in this world that can sufficiently cool me down like a Slurpee, so here's how to enter 7-Eleven's Mystery Slurpee Sweepstakes to win free sips for an entire year. I seriously need to win this, guys... my sanity depends on it.

If you are all about scoring free drinks like I am, get this: in honor of Pokémon Detective Pikachu, 7-Eleven is releasing a Mystery Slurpee flavor, because really — anyone that spends the day solving mysteries and fighting crime alongside the infamously rambunctious Pokémon definitely deserves a cold one. And along with the release of the 7-Eleven's newest and most mysterious drink, the chain is hosting their the Mystery Slurpee Sweepstakes, which could win you free Slurpees for a year, according to a press release. If that sounds appealing to you in any capacity, you're in luck — entering is quite easy.

If you would like to enter the sweepstakes, according to the press release, start out by logging into your Instagram app, and following @Slurpee. Then, show off your Slurpee knowledge by simply posting a photo, video, or GIF of yourself guessing the three flavors in the chain's famous Mystery Slurpee. Keep in mind that each qualifying post must require the hashtags #MysterySlurpee and #Sweepstakes.

If you don't already have an Instagram account, on the other hand, you can enter by mailing in, according to the site's rules. Simply handwrite your name, address, phone number, date of birth, and email address on a 3-inch by 5-inch index card in an envelope, which should be postmarked by May 21 and received by May 27. Then, mail it to the address: Creative Zing/Mystery Slurpee Sweepstakes, PO Box 547370, Orlando, FL 32854-7370.

Seriously, it's that easy. But definitely make sure to check out the sweepstake's rules and regulations if you have any additional questions.

You have quite a while to enter the sweepstakes and (hopefully!) guess the Mystery Slurpee's correct flavors, but you'll definitely want to mark your calendars for good measure. According to the brand, the Mystery Slurpee Sweepstakes officially began on Wednesday, April 10, and it ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday, May 21. So, bottom line: set your alarms, y'all — missing out would be an absolute travesty.

Slurpee will randomly select the potential winners just in time for the warm weather as of May 28, according to the brand. Each potential winner will be notified within two business days of the drawing date, and will be contacted via Instagram direct message, or through a public facing comment to get an email address. There are five prizes available, so fingers crossed you'll be one of those lucky few winners.

While you may not end up winning the highly anticipated grand prize of free Slurpees for a year, you'll be happy to know 7-Eleven doles out free drinks pretty regularly. Last August they offered BOGO Slurpees for the heck of it, for example, and they host 7-Eleven Day on July 11. So they're pretty generous with their frozen beverages, even if you don't win the sweepstakes. Either way, wishing you all the best of luck. And if that year of free Slurpees is yours, please remember to send me a sip.