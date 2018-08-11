Well, my friends, it (unfortunately) looks like it's that time of year again. You know, the part of summer when the thick, steamy air makes it far too uncomfortable to move, and all you want is to beat the heat with an ice-cold beverage. Seriously, the dog days of summer are wildly unpleasant, but there's pretty much nothing you can do to stop it. Before you resort to dumping a bucket of ice water over your head, read on to learn how to get free 7-Eleven Slurpees in August to keep cool. It's basically a gift from the heavens above.

Starting on Monday, Aug. 13, 7-Eleven is stepping in to help us poor, overheated earthlings conquer the hot weather with an incredibly tantalizing BOGO deal on Slushies, according to a press release. It's easy to take advantage of the deal, too. Just trek to your closest 7-Eleven location, buy any size or flavor Slurpee your heart desires, and you'll get an extra one for free. The deal is going to last through Sunday, Aug. 19, and the best part is that if you have the 7-Eleven app, both Slurpees will count towards the revered 7Rewards deal, “Buy Six, Get the Seventh Free." Don't miss out on this offer, because it's seriously going to turn your summer around.

This Slurpee deal is actually dropping in honor of back-to-school month, per the release. Sean Thompson, senior vice president and chief customer officer for 7‑Eleven, shared in the press release why the BOGO deal is so great this time of year. Thompson explained,

Slurpee drinks are a great way to celebrate both the end of summer and the new school year, especially when they’re two for one. Whether on the way to the pool or home from school, packing up for college or unpacking at the dorm, Slurpee drinks always taste better when sharing with someone else.

If you think about it, getting a free Slurpee every day (during the week of Aug. 13) makes way for countless possibilities. You can gift one to your mom, dad, significant other, or your BFF. You can save some for later or slurp two at a time. You can try that really weird flavor that you were never totally sure you wanted to spend money on (ahem, the Coke flavor), or you can mix and match two different flavors for a swirled, half-and-half effect. I recommend cherry-and-blue raspberry or green apple-and-lemon concoctions. There are so many different flavors and so many ways to attack this glorious buy-one-get-one deal, so you can get creative. I am so freaking ready.

Even though it's not technically the Slurpee's birthday (which is on July 11 aka 7/11), the BOGO celebration will be just as exciting.

The best part of it all is that this deal comes just in time for 7-Eleven's latest creation, the new Jarritos Mandarin Slurpees. If you've never had Jarritos, it's based off the popular citrus-flavored Mexican soda. These glorious beverages, however, are only available in select stores throughout California, Florida, Texas, Colorado, Washington D.C., Arizona, Las Vegas, and parts of Pacific Northwest. So, if you don't happen to live near any of those select few areas, it looks like a road trip is in order. I'll drive, and you supply Slurpee money. Deal?

I get it — it's hot as heck outside, and you don't want to have to leave your cool, comfortable air conditioning. For the most part, I'm totally with you, but with BOGO Slurpees, you can pretty much do anything. You can hoard them, drink a ton for a massive sugar rush, get a thousand different flavors, or just stick to your favorite. In any case, this BOGO deal is a real crowd pleaser, because who doesn't love free Slurpees?