Here's How To Delete Your OkCupid Profile When You Need A Break From Online Dating
There's no denying that online dating sites have made meeting singles way easier than ever before. Anyone who's interested in casual or long-term dating knows that sites like OkCupid are a solid choice when it comes to connecting with potential baes. That said, there may come a time when you need to take a breather. Sometimes, no matter how much fun you're having, taking a break from swiping can provide an opportunity to process and reflect on your romantic experiences thus far. How to delete your OkCupid profile is something you might want to know how to do if you think it could be time to take a pause.
As someone who avoided online dating like the plague (for far too long), once I finally let go of my apprehension, I was legitimately shocked by how lit it was. In the early stages, I found the seemingly endless potential to be overwhelmingly exciting. And after a bad date (or five) it made me giddy to know I could go home and meet someone new the next day. Still, after awhile, I felt like it was time to take a break. Regardless of the exact reason you're thinking about going on an online dating hiatus, the good news is that the process is super easy.
1Log in to your OKCupid account.
When trying to delete your OKCupid account, the first thing you need to do is log in to either the app or the website. Once you've logged in, make sure you're at the homepage.
2Click on your profile picture.
After you've navigated to the homepage, the next step is to click on your profile picture. By doing this, you should notice a drop-down menu with several options.
3Select "Settings" in the drop-down menu.
Next, click on the "Settings" option in the drop-down menu. After the "Settings" page has opened, you should see a list of tabs in a menu bar on the left side of the page.
4Click on "My Account."
The first tab on the menu bar will be "My Account." Once you've selected "My Account," the app or webpage will bring you to another page.
5Click on "Go here."
You will then be presented with a "Forgot your password? Reset it" link. If you scroll down on this same page you should see another link that says "Need a break? Go here to disable or delete your account." Click on "Go here."
6Select "Delete" or '"Disable."
Now, it's up to you to decide if you want to "delete" or "disable" your profile. If you decide to disable your account, the good thing is that even though the account will appear to others as if it no longer exists, OkCupid will store all of your pictures and information in case you want to reactivate it at some point in the future. However, if you decide to delete your account, this means your account will be permanently removed. You'll need to sign up again as a completely new user if you want to use OkCupid in the future.
"You can choose to delete or disable your account," Communications Manager of OKCupid, Natalie Sawyer, tells Elite Daily. "Disabling your account allows you to come back at any time while deleting your account is permanent. Either way, OkCupid will stop sending you emails."
Dating apps have become a really valuable tool when it comes to meeting and connecting with potential partners. That said, for some people, taking a break from time to time is a normal part of the online dating cycle. Maybe you met someone you're excited about and want to give it your all, or maybe you're just feeling drained and want to spend more time focusing on yourself. Any reason you feel like stepping away from online dating is completely valid. Trust your gut, and you can't go wrong.