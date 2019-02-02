Here's How To Delete Your OkCupid Profile When You Need A Break From Online Dating

Now, it's up to you to decide if you want to "delete" or "disable" your profile. If you decide to disable your account, the good thing is that even though the account will appear to others as if it no longer exists, OkCupid will store all of your pictures and information in case you want to reactivate it at some point in the future. However, if you decide to delete your account, this means your account will be permanently removed. You'll need to sign up again as a completely new user if you want to use OkCupid in the future.

"You can choose to delete or disable your account," Communications Manager of OKCupid, Natalie Sawyer, tells Elite Daily. "Disabling your account allows you to come back at any time while deleting your account is permanent. Either way, OkCupid will stop sending you emails."

Dating apps have become a really valuable tool when it comes to meeting and connecting with potential partners. That said, for some people, taking a break from time to time is a normal part of the online dating cycle. Maybe you met someone you're excited about and want to give it your all, or maybe you're just feeling drained and want to spend more time focusing on yourself. Any reason you feel like stepping away from online dating is completely valid. Trust your gut, and you can't go wrong.