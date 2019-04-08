In the early stages of dating, it can take some time to figure out if you're with someone who's a good long-term match. Unfortunately, if you realize that you're dating someone who isn't a good fit, breaking up with them can be a challenge. When you break up with someone who’s just not for you, it's important to be as kind as possible. We've all been on the other side of this situation, and finding out that the person you're really into doesn't feel the same way can be really painful. Considering how to navigate this tricky situation in the least hurtful way possible can make a huge difference for the other person.

I spoke to NYC relationship expert Susan Winter to find out the best way to break up with someone without causing them unnecessary pain. The good news is by cutting them loose before their emotional investment becomes stronger, you could be saving them even more discomfort down the line. However, if you're OK with making major compromises, Winter also notes that there's nothing inherently wrong with dating someone who might not be an obvious fit. If, however, you've already decided that breaking up is the right move, here's the right way to get the job done.

1. Be clear. Giphy "Let this person know that you value them, but you don't see a future," explains Winter. "Be kind and thoughtful and remember, their emotions and ego are on the line." Even though being direct can feel intense, if you're not clear there's always a possibility that they'll continue to pursue you.

2. Don't breadcrumb. Giphy Even though it may be tempting to leave the door open for a possible relationship in the future, putting someone on the backburner isn't cool. "Being vague is not being kind," says Winter. "Though it's uncomfortable for you to say, suck it up and shoot for clarity. Clarity equals kindness."

3. Construct the perfect phrase that's definitive and applicable. Giphy "Test out numerous phrases to see how they feel for your situation," recommends Winter. "For example: We're not going in the same direction; I feel we have different life goals and a different vision for our future; I don't feel a substantial connection; I honestly don't feel I can give you what you need; I'm not in a position now to take on a serious relationship right now." Planning key phrases to deliver during your break up conversation can help avoid mincing words or getting sidetracked. So don't be afraid to map out your key talking points ahead of time.