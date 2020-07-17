Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are living their best life in California — reportedly with one very special houseguest. Life for Harry, Meghan, and baby Archie changed for the family earlier this year when the couple announced their decision to step back as senior royals and relocate, but it seems they're doing just fine with the help of Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland. It's so sweet and refreshing to learn how Doria Ragland is reportedly helping Meghan and Harry with Archie.

Meghan, Harry, and Archie made the move to California in March after spending weeks in Canada following news of their royal exit. Shortly after, the world went into self-quarantine mode to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, leaving the family of three hunkered down at home. But now, Us Weekly reports that the pair has had plenty of help with their toddler thanks to Meghan's mom, who has used the time to bond with her grandson. (Meghan and Harry's team did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the reports.)

“Doria Ragland continues to live with Meghan, Harry and Archie,” a source told the outlet. “This has been the most time she has spent with her grandson since he was born.”

Ragland reportedly spends her mornings reading to Archie, which seems so picture perfect. (Archie is a big fan of books, as fans could tell by this adorable video of Meghan reading to him earlier this year.) Not only that, but Ragland has gotten to spend time making "all-organic" food for Archie alongside Meghan.

It's no surprise that Ragland has remained close to Meghan, Harry, and Archie since their move to California. According to The Sun in March, their decision to relocate to Meghan's home state was based on having a good support system already in place.

"They have a big support network there,” a source told The Sun. “It’s where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria.”

While the world may be full of uncertainty at the moment, the one thing that seems to remain a constant for Harry, Meghan, and Archie is the love and support Ragland is giving them.