The holidays are all about the spirit of giving, expressing gratitude for what you have, and of course, falling in love. What says "love" better than a Christmas engagement? That's right, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are engaged and it's the most adorable Christmas gift to all of you hopeless romantics out there.

The official announcement was posted on Heidi's Instagram page with a simple and straight to the point "I SAID YES" as an explanation. With a photo of Heidi wearing her gorgeous diamond engagement ring while embracing a grinning Tom, it's clear that this will be a Christmas experience the couple will never forget. I bet they'll be bursting at the seams with excitement all the way into 2019. What a way to start off the new year, am I right?

Heidi has been dating Tom Kaulitz, the guitarist of Tokio Hotel, for around a year, and according to People Magazine, rumors began to swirl around their apparent romance when they were seen locking lips on the set of America's Got Talent in March 2018. Clearly, those rumors were onto something, because Heidi and Tom are in it for the long run. I think a champagne toast and some congratulations are in order!

While Heidi is 47 and Tom is 29, they also prove that a 17-year age difference means absolutely nothing, especially when you've got so much love and commitment on your side. In fact, in an interview with InStyle, Heidi explains:

My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.

Cheers to that, Heidi! There's no possible way to please everyone, and at the end of the day, your own happiness is all that matters. Age is nothing but a number, as they say, and love knows no bounds.

Heidi's marriage to Tom will be her third, proceeding her marriages to musician Seal and stylist Ric Pipino. Like, Heidi, this also isn't Tom's first marriage, as he was previously married to model Ria Sommerfeld. Before being linked with Tom, Heidi had been in a three-year-long relationship with America's Got Talent judge Vito Schnabel, which came to an end in Sep. 2017, according to E! News, after he was reportedly seen kissing another woman. Well, the past is in the past, and I wish so much joy and success to Heidi and Tom in their future as a married couple!

Once they officially tie the knot, Tom will become a stepfather to all four of Heidi's children, allowing him the privilege of becoming part of her big family. It's obvious that Heidi and Tom are still kids at heart, since they were all seen celebrating Christmas together at Disneyland, as announced by TMZ. According to the report, they were even spotted making out in the middle of a crowd. The passion is obvious, you guys. My favorite part about this family excursion is how they're all wearing Santa hats and diving deep into the holiday spirit. Now that there's an engagement to add to the excitement, Christmas 2018 is one for the Klum-Kaulitz books!