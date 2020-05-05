Heidi D'Amelio's Tweet Calling Out A Hater Has Charli's Fans Shook

Charli D'Amelio's status as TikTok's most-followed creator has its ups and downs. While that means millions of fans find her, and her older sister Dixie's, videos entertaining, there are also some users who dislike her and aren't afraid to show it on social media. The stars' mother, Heidi D'Amelio, has shown time and time again she won't stand for anyone who's mean to her daughters. Heidi D'Amelio's tweet calling out a hater has fans shook, because they think she's calling out a famous TikToker.

Over the course of the past few months, D'Amelio has been involved in a bit of drama involving other TikTok creators. Following news she and Lil Huddy, whose real name is Chase Hudson, were getting "exclusive," Josh Richards and Bryce Hall released their diss track "Still Softish" that implied Hudson slid into Richards' girlfriend, TikToker Nessa Barrett's, DMs while dating D'Amelio. Hudson and D'Amelio did not respond to Elite Daily's previous request for comment on the lyrics.

Soon afterward, the pair announced they broke up, causing fans to speculate about their future with their shared TikTok collective, Hype House. Since D'Amelio hasn't been featured on the Hype House's social media pages in weeks, fans began to worry she possibly left the collective due to her drama with Hudson.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, the star's mother has taken to Twitter to call out haters attacking her daughter. "I’ll NEVER understand a person commenting hate/wishing death on a post-DISGUSTING," Heidi began.

While that could be about any troll on the internet, what Heidi tweeted next seemed like it was directed toward someone specific, according to fans. "Also what is with those people who drag someone 4ever for a mistake but when THEIR mistake becomes public, preach how they are sorry, learned from it & want to move on. So that only applies to you?" Heidi tweeted.

D'Amelio's fans began speculating who Heidi could have been talking about and they had some ideas. First, some fans believed she was talking about Richards, aka, the TikToker who called out Hudson in "Still Softish."

Meanwhile, other fans thought she was shading Hudson.

The truth is, Heidi could have been referring to anyone, but no matter who her post was about, it's obvious she'll always be there to defend her daughters.