There's a new class of content creators on the block — a Los Angeles block, to be specific. In late 2019, a group of young TikTok stars formed a group called Hype House, and it's all anyone on the app can talk about. The collective even has its own headquarters: a palatial mansion located in LA called — you guessed it — Hype House. While most Hype House members are known from TikTok, many of them also have active YouTube channels, Instagram modeling careers, and even musical aspirations. The mix of personalities and talents in this squad definitely make it one that's hard to stop watching.

This concept is not new to the social media world. In 2014, the 02L Masion was created to house members of the collab channel Our Second Life. In 2015, a bunch of Vine stars moved into an apartment complex on the appropriately titled Vine Street. Then, David Dobrik's Vlog Squad based themselves out of Studio City, and Team 10 got a house in West Hollywood (before reportedly being asked to leave and subsequently moving to Calabasas).

While there are only four people who live in Hype House full time at the moment, many other members of the group pop in often, and some even keep rooms there to crash in whenever they want to. It's unclear how one gets to be part of the collective, but it seems possible the group could add more members as they see fit. Here's everyone who is in Hype House, as of a January 2019 video posted on the group's shared YouTube:

Addison Easterling

Easterling (aka Addison Rae), 19, is mostly known for her TikTok, which primarily features lip-syncs, popular dances, and her over-the-top facial expressions. In January 2020, she signed with the talent agency WME, and the company is reportedly helping her branch out into modeling, music, TV, film, podcasting, books, and more.

Alex Warren

Alex Warren on YouTube

Warren is probably most well-known for his established YouTube channel, which boasts 538,000 subscribers. He's also popular on TikTok and Instagram, and his profiles feature tons of cute couple moments his girlfriend Kouvr Annon (also a Hype House member). Warren is one of four people who live in the house full time (along with Annon, Thomas Petrou, and Daisy Keech), and he actually came up with the name Hype House for the group.

Avani Gregg

Gregg, 17, is best known for her TikTok account, which features fun lip-sync dance videos and makeup tips. She also shows off her stylish outfits on Instagram; fans of Gregg can even buy her merch to channel her vibe.

Calvin Goldby

Calvin Goldby on YouTube

Golby is a high school grad from Carlsbad, California, who is active on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. While his follower count is on the lower end of the Hype House's stats, collaborating with the group's top content creators will likely amp them up. Proving he's not only a social media star, he also apparently was pretty good at baseball in high school.

Charli D'Amelio

Charli, 15, is one of the most popular stars on TikTok, and she's not slowing down anytime soon; she adds around 200,000 followers each day on top of the 19.8 million she already has on the platform as of Jan. 23. Although she's best known for her dancing vids, Charli signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) "in all areas" in January, along with her sister (and fellow TikToker) Dixie. In addition to Hype House, she has a network of celebs she hangs out with, including David Dobrik.

Chase Hudson

The Hype House on YouTube

Hudson is super important to Hype House, because he's the one who dreamed it up with Thomas Petrou. He's known online as Lilhuddy, and has active TikTok, YouTube, and (verified) Instagram accounts, where he posts plenty of lip-syncing and fashion-related content. Apparently, Huddy wanted to name the group "House of Olympus" but was outvoted by his peers.

Connor Yates

Yates seems pretty new to the social media game. His Instagram has *only* 34,000 followers and his YouTube has two videos. However, since he's now part of a crew with some of today's most popular internet stars, this all may change soon.

Daisy Keech

Keech, 20, is another of the four who live in Hype House full time. Her social profiles are slightly different from fellow Hype House members; she's famous for fitness modeling on IG rather than TikToking. She even has a fitness Instagram page and sells her own workout programs.

Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie, 18, is the older sister to Charli, and her socials prove the sisters are super close. She signed to UTA in January 2020, along with her entire fam (even her parents Marc and Heidi have TikTok accounts).

Jack Wright

Jack Wright is the twin brother of fellow Hype House member James Wright. It appears Jack may have started his TikTok career earlier than James, since Jack's profile is verified (unlike his brother's) and has nearly double the followers.

James Wright

James is the aforementioned twin of Jack. Both brothers post tons of videos with each other, and by the looks of it, they both have some major skills when it comes to dancing.

Kouvr Annon

Annon, 19, is another Hype House full-timer. Like many others in the collective, Annon's TikTok is also filled with fun lip-sync action. Her merch site says she was born in Hawaii, and mentions she likes making videos with her cat, Stormi.

Nick Austin

Austin, 19, boasts 1.8 million followers on TikTok, where he shares — you guessed it — mostly dance and lip-sync vids. He also has a YouTube channel that currently doesn't have any videos.

Ondreaz Lopez

Lopez is in Hype House with his younger brother Tony; the pair call themselves the Lopez Brothers on social media. His TikTok and IG show off his serious dancing skills.

Patrick Huston

Patrick Huston is a Hype House member who's relatively less present on social media than his fellow collaborators. He doesn't appear to be on YouTube (yet) but his Instagram does have nearly 90,000 followers and shows off his partnership with Fashion Nova. Huston also seems to be an up-and-coming musician; his Instagram links out to his SoundCloud, which only has two songs thus far, but both are pretty vibey.

Ryland Storms

Ryland Storms is most known for his presence on TikTok, where he posts comedic lip-sync content. His Insta profile is also active, and links out to his Snapchat, merch site, and YouTube channel, which, interestingly, has over 7 million followers but no active vids. It's unclear if he deleted his past videos, or hasn't posted any yet, but either way, it's likely his channel won't stay empty for long.

Thomas Petrou

Petrou, 21, paired up with Chase Hudson to come up with Hype House. He's perhaps best known for his previous affiliation with Team 10, but was apparently "fired" from the group in late 2019. He has a super-active YouTube channel, which has over 170,000 subscribers. He's now also popular on TikTok, and lives in Hype House full time.

Tony Lopez

Tony's got some smooth dance moves, and he often shows off his skills on TikTok, with his brother Ondreaz.

Wyatt Xavier

Wyatt Xavier on YouTube

Xavier, 19, has a popular YouTube channel, which contains mostly reaction videos. His Instagram only has 11 posts as of late January, but it fittingly already features pics with his Hype House squad.

To see the latest content coming from this group, check out the Hype House's Instagram, YouTube channel, and collective TikTok account.