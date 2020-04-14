Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson, the IRL couple that are basically TikTok royalty, have broken up. D'Amelio broke the sad news to fans via Instagram, and her message will have you allllll in your feels. For many fans, the fact Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson broke up is hard to believe.

D'Amelio and Hudson share a lot of day-one fans, and their relationship has been closely followed from the start. So, when it came to their split, D'Amelio wanted to be completely transparent with her supporters.

"Hey guys, since you guys have watched mine and chase’s relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you that we are no longer together," she wrote in a message on her IG story late on April 13. "It hurts me to say this, but we’ve decided this is what’s best for both of us. We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything!"

D'Amelio also revealed she and Hudson have actually been broken up for some time. "I truly have so much love for Chase and wish nothing but the best for him! It makes me so happy to see all of the great things he has going for him. I’m sorry I waited so long to tell you all. I wanted to take the time to process it for myself," she said.

You can see D'Amelio's emotional message below.

Instagram

It's great the two social stars have managed to stay friends, but when it comes to their relationship, D'Amelio has said her peace. "Breakups are tough for anyone, so I'd really rather not talk about it anymore, " she said.

Hudson has since posted a message of his own about the breakup.

"Charli is such an amazing person, and I am so beyond grateful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her. We will always be friends and she will always hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life," he said.

In March 2020, there was some speculation that Hudson cheated on D'Amelio after he reportedly slid into Nessa Barrett's DMs, but the pair didn't specify what ultimately caused their breakup. Most importantly, as D'Amelio and Hudson embark on their new chapter, hopefully things don't get too awkward in the Hype House.