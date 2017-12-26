Having Your Period In A Dream Might Reveal Something Deeper About Your Waking Life

Have you ever woken up from a dream in which you stood up from your chair and realized you left a period stain behind you? Or maybe one where you're in an awkward or tense situation in your dream, and you realize you've just gotten your period? Or maybe you simply looked down into your panties and there it is, a visit from Aunt Flo, showing up in freakin' dreamland? Having your period in a dream is definitely freaky, but it happens, and while it might seem like a mundane detail, it's worth exploring some of the potential symbolism surrounding it.

Now, dream interpretation and symbolism is not necessarily something scientific research money is just pouring into, so most of the information on this is anecdotal and/or interpretive. But when it comes to doing so, I like to consider what clinical psychologist Dr. John Mayer once told Elite Daily in a past interview: There is "no one-size-fits-all reason" for why someone or something shows up in your dream, and it's all pretty unique to each person and their experiences and associations.

So, one way to approach your own dream interpretation is to consider the underlying moods in your dream, as well as what the people, objects, or circumstances mean to you in the light of day. These factors can really guide you along as you try to make a little sense of it all.

In the case of dreaming about your period, consider what that process might mean to you. Is your period painful? Do you have PMS-induced mood swings that let up when that first red dot finally shows up in your undies? Do you often think about your period in connection to fertility, or even sex?

According to Dream Moods, a dream about menstruation indicates a release of some pent-up tension and worry. This type of dream supposedly "signals an end to the difficult times and the beginning of relaxation."

Dreaming of your period can also mean some creative energy is being released or recognized in your waking life.

Now, on the other hand, getting your period during a dream can mean stress, especially if that's what you tend to associate with that time of the month. According to the online guide Dream Bible, "to dream of menstruation or being on your period represents a problem or unpleasant life situation that requires your full attention."

I suppose that sort of makes sense when you think about it. In reality, your period represents something that is kind of impossible to ignore, and it doesn't come or go just because you say so. If nothing else, this is certainly food for thought.

Other interpretations suggest that getting your period in a dream could mean a variety of things. For example it, it could symbolize letting go of old experiences, or your body actually speaking up from within to signal you to take care of your health. Whether it's a trip to the doctor or getting more sleep, think about something your subconscious might be hinting at in relation to the inner workings of your body.

And of course, there's always the possibility that you're simply dreaming about your period because it's actually due to come soon, or you are actually experiencing it in that very moment. Because dreams can be kind of basic like that sometimes, you know?

Now, there are some slightly more, shall we say, untraditional period dreams that people have sometimes. But hey, all dreams deserve some consideration and analysis, so no shame coming from me.

If you dream that you are consuming menstrual blood, it might suggest that "you are stuck in a cycle," according to Dream Moods.

And no, I'm pretty sure they don't mean stuck in your most recent menstrual cycle. This interpretation suggests that you're "holding onto the past and refusing to move onto something productive."

Interestingly, there have also been some studies that correlate having strange, vivid dreams with the time right before you get your period. The same has been said for women who are pregnant, that dreams can get both more vivid and super strange just before the baby is due. So, when all is said and done, it seems clear that the shifts in your hormonal cycle definitely have an impact on your dream life and your ability to get REM sleep, even if we can't quite pinpoint what the cause-and-effect relationship really is. Anyone else feeling super mind-blown right now?

So, if you just keep on bleedin' in your dream life, take a moment to consider what it really might mean to you, all things considered. It could be just a dream, or it could lead you to a little emotional or physical insight. Either way, there's no need to freak out about it. It's simply another opportunity to learn more about yourself, right?