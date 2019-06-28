I don't know about you, but I think that being in your 20s can be a real whirlwind. You're learning how to live on your own, going on interviews that may launch your career, and figuring out what kind of impression you want to make on the world. You're juggling rent checks, friendships, and relationships, all while answering life's most pressing questions like, "What do you want to be when you grow up," or "Should you order two pizzas for dinner?" (Spoiler alert: The answer is always yes.) It can be so rewarding, but also exhausting, which is why it's #necessary to evaluate how you're using your time and energy. To your surprise, you may find that having a low-maintenance friendship in your 20s is exactly what you need.

I couldn't agree more. Yes, it's important to be there for the people you care about, love, and make memories with on the reg. The best friends you surround yourself with deserve to receive the same kind of support and appreciation that they give to you. But, I would argue that having a friendship in your life that doesn't require you to constantly make plans, text back, or apologize when things get busy is essential, too.

That's the kind of bond, in my experience, that's meant to last forever. It's equally fun-filled, loving, and jam-packed with deep conversations. Even if it's not-so easy to find, it's something that you need in your 20s, and here's why.

1. There's Not A Lot Of Drama GIC/Stocksy First things first: Low-maintenance friendships tend to come with a lot less drama. That's because you and the other person are on the same page, and have mutually decided to not stress about the little things. You could leave each other on "read" or cancel plans at the very last-minute, and it wouldn't be that big of a deal. You could hang out with your other BFFs or post a peachy picture on Instagram from a dreamy trip, without them feeling left out or totally neglected. In your 20s, not having to deal with that kind of drama can be so helpful to living your best and truest life. Give it a try, OK?

2. You Can Be More Unapologetic Chelsea Victoria/Stocksy TBH, the people in your life shouldn't have to make excuses for you, or feel like they're being steamrolled. Simply put, that's not fair. But, a low-maintenance friendship finds the unique balance between accountability and being unapologetic with yourself, your passions, and your thoughts and opinions. It's a refreshing kind of relationship to have in your 20s, when you're exploring the world and your individual place in it. This kind of friendship gives you the space to think differently, be more honest, and fall in love with yourself. What more could you really ask for?

3. Nothing Is Ever Random Guille Faingold/Stocksy When you're in a low-maintenance friendship, nothing is ever random. Sending a text at midnight after months of not talking to each other that says, "Hey! Did you try the new cookies from Trader Joe's," is normal. Running into each other at the grocery store is typical, along with sending each other cards or boxes full of little treats and goodies. It's almost expected and never fails to brighten your day. Those moments remind you that you life is full of surprises, and that memories can be made on a whim. You simply have to be open to them, and find an easygoing BFF in your 20s.

4. You Appreciate Your Time Together Michela Ravasio/Stocksy I can't stress this enough: It's truly OK to be or have a high-maintenance friend and hold your relationships to top-notch standards. It's OK to expect your friends to follow through on plans and vice versa. But, if you find yourself in a low-key friendship in your 20s, you may notice that you appreciate your time together a lot more. It just comes with the territory. Because, truth be told, you two won't see each other as much as you'd probably like to. So, when you go on coffee dates or adventure trips on the weekend, you'll soak in every moment and memory. You'll take lots of pictures that you can look back on, and turn off the notifications on your phone. You'll take time to be present and 100% with your BFF.