Harry & Meghan's 2019 Birthday Post For Prince Charles Is A New Archie Photo

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started their official Instagram page, they've solidified their reputation of being the most relatable royal family by posting fun photos and videos and not taking themselves too seriously. On top of that, they've given royal fans a sneak peek into their life as a family of three. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not disappoint on Prince Charles 71st birthday. Harry and Meghan's 2019 birthday post for Prince Charles on Nov. 14 shows off a never-before-seen photo of baby Archie at his christening, and it's sure to make your day better.

The proud parents, who have kept their son mainly out of the public eye since welcoming him into the world on May 6, gave the world a glimpse of the sweet baby boy alongside a message to Prince Charles.

"Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales - Sir, Pa, Grandpa!" Harry and Meghan captioned the Instagram of Prince Harry and Prince Charles gazing adoringly at Archie.

While this isn't the first photo from Archie's christening in July, it's a brand new snap and royal stans are eternally grateful. They flooded Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's post with kind words to both Archie and his grandfather.

"Happy Birthday! What a Great picture! Archie looks adorable. 2 proud Papas," one fan gushed in the comments section. "Happiest of Birthday’s to HRH Prince Charles What an absolutely wonderful photo of grandfather, father and son," another wrote.

Archie, or Bubba, as his mama calls him, quickly stole hearts all over the world when he was born. However, that didn't mean fans would get to see every intimate moment of his life.

Meghan and Harry aim to keep some things private for their little family. Thankfully, the couple has shared a variety of Instagram photos of Archie over the past 6 months. The posts have included snaps of him at his first royal engagement, tender moments between Archie, Prince Harry, and Duchess Meghan, and, of course, the new photo of him with his grandpa.

Keep the Archie pics coming, Meghan and Harry, because fans are over-the-moon happy about every one.