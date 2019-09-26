Meghan Markle's Nickname For Baby Archie Is Actually So Normal

Just when I thought that Meghan Markle's royal family couldn't get any cuter, well... they did. The Duchess of Sussex is currently in the middle of a 10-day tour throughout Africa alongside Prince Harry and baby Archie, which they kicked off in Cape Town on Monday. As if Archie's globe-trotting adventures weren't enough to take in, his royal momma gave the world some brand new insight into their every day lives. Apparently, Meghan Markle's nickname for baby Archie is not only adorable, but it's also super low-key.

PEOPLE reported that during the trip, as Archie was brought along to meet South African human rights activist Desmond Tutu, Meghan exchanged a warm hello before noticing that Archie had started to drool. "Oh, Bubba!" Meghan was heard saying, sharing the adorable nickname she uses to address her infant for the very first time. So, there you have it, folks. Bubba appears to be the royal baby's nickname. Cuteness overload, am I right?

It appears that little Archie was out and about for some very important royal business. The outing marked his first-ever official royal engagement. The 4-month-old accompanied his parents to meet with Desmond Tutu, who serves as Archbishop, along with his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe. It looks like the royal baby is already leaving his miniature footprint on the world!

On top of revealing her adorable nickname for baby Archie, Meghan also let the world in on a little secret about her little one. At one point, she revealed that Archie is quite the flirt.

According to PEOPLE, at one point, Thandeka remarked to Archie: “You like me best, yes!” and added, “Oh, you like the ladies better, yeah.”

Apparently, Meghan was quick to agree. “He likes to flirt," she quipped, according to the outlet. Watch out, ladies!

So, what's next on the family's agenda? Well, the three first touched down in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday, where Meghan and Archie will remain for the week while daddy Prince Harry continues his travels throughout Botswana, Angola, and Malawi.

In other heart-melting news, there were videos taken during the family's stay in Cape Town and believe me when I say they're almost too cute to handle. In one clip shared to the official Sussex Royal Instagram, Meghan was seen joyfully arriving to meet the Archbishop with her little one in tow. Not only was Meghan all smiles, but baby Archie was too!

"Thanks Cape Town for another impactful and memorable day! A few more highlights of this very special visit with Archbishop Desmond Tutu," the royal Instagram wrote alongside the clip. You can catch the sweet moment below.

The adorable footage didn't stop there. In a separate post shared to the Sussex Royal account, Tutu was seen planting a kiss on Archie's forehead in a touching black and white snapshot.

"Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!" the caption for the post read, personally signed by the duke and duchess.

Baby Archie is not only potentially the most well-traveled baby out here, but he's got the coolest mom around. Royal blood or not — Meghan's use of "Bubba" proves that, perhaps, she's not all that different than the rest of us.