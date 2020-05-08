Too Hot To Handle was all about helping its contestants make deeper and more meaningful connections by not allowing participants to make sexual contact with one another. The concept was kind of kooky — but it was definitely entertaining to watch. It was also apparently effective, because Harry and Francesca got engaged on the Too Hot To Handle reunion.

ICYMI, Too Hot To Handle is a Netflix reality show where the contestants were told they any sexual contact was prohibited. Every time the participants took it to that next level, they were penalized by having thousands of dollars removed from the collective $100,000 prize fund.

Most participants took the rules pretty seriously – because, you know, money was on the line. But others just couldn't help themselves from a bit of rule breaking. And when I say others, I mostly mean Harry and Francesca.

They got their start as a couple early on in the month long retreat. Within the first few days, they kissed. In their defense, they didn't know that a kiss would cost the group a whopping $3,000 before they did it, but when the omniscient robot cone Lana told them this news, things got a bit sticky for them. Despite the fact Harry made obvious moves to make that kiss happened, he blamed it all on Francesca, which outraged fans and drew the couple apart.

Eventually, the pair got back together and they once again started to push the rules. Because they seemed to be making a genuine connection with one another — rather than just focusing on sexual chemistry — Lana gave them the opportunity to win back all the money they lost. All they had to do? Stay in a private suite with no touching, what so ever.

The cast doubted Harry and Francesca's ability to keep their hands off one another, but they did it and proved their relationship was deep and could potentially make it the distance.

After the show, they stayed in touch while Harry moved back to LA and Francesca moved back to Vancouver. They broke up for about eight months, but eventually got back together. Now, they seem stronger than ever.

On the Too Hot To Handle reunion, which was hosted via Zoom due to coronavirus concerns, host Desiree Burch was eager to check in on the couple. "Now I wanna know about the future of you too," she said.

"Francesca is looking at moving to LA, and we've also been looking at... uh, rings," Harry responded, with a smile on his face. "I think it [the proposal] needs to be done in person," Francesca said. To which Harry responded, "Can it be done over Zoom?" He then hopped on a knee with a ring pop.

"I just wanna say, you've absolutely changed my life," Harry said. "I love you so much, and I can't wait to spend forever with you. Do you want to do this thing? Do you want to get married?"

Netflix

"Harry knows I want to marry him, so yes. Of course." Francesca responded, smiling ear to ear.

Cue the happy music and smiles everywhere, this pair seems to be making it the long haul. Cheers for the happy couple.

The Too Hot To Handle reunion is now on Netflix.