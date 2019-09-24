Hannah Brown may not have found love on her season of The Bachelorette, but it definitely looks like she has found her calling as a dancer now that she is slaying this season of Dancing with the Stars. While she stood out as a top contender in the first week of the competition series, it was her most recent dance to Taylor Swift's new song that really wowed everyone watching. Trust me, you need to see Hannah B.'s waltz to Taylor Swift's "Lover" on DWTS, even if you don't normally watch the show.

In the few months since Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette ended, there have been so many questions about her life. That's because the dramatic conclusion of her season ended with her selecting Jed Wyatt as her winner, but then breaking up with him due to his ex-girlfriend drama and later asking runner-up Tyler Cameron out on a date. Despite what seemed to be a potential new relationship between Tyler and Hannah, Tyler has actually been spotted getting very close with Gigi Hadid over the past several weeks, and they are rumored to be a couple.

However, Hannah is dancing away from all that relationship drama as one of the stars on the new season of Dancing with the Stars, and she fully proved herself as the frontrunner to win the whole competition with her most recent routine. Hannah and her partner Alan Bersten won over viewers and the DWTS judges with a dreamy, elegant Viennese waltz set to the title track of Taylor Swift's new album Lover.

As the opening guitar riffs and drum beats of Swift's romantic ballad began, Hannah immediately dazzled the audience on a bed of multi-colored rose petals in a scene right out of American Beauty. Then, she flawlessly joined Alan as the pair glided across the dancefloor while Hannah gracefully hit her several leg and arm extensions. Check out the full performance for yourself below:

Dancing With The Stars on YouTube

The performance was not only a hit for Hannah's fans; it also won over the judges in a major way. Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli all raved about Hannah and Alan's waltz, with Goodman even gushing that it was the best of the night. Their scores went on to confirm Goodman's assertion, as Hannah earned 8s across the board to make a total score of 24, which just so happened to be the highest score of the season so far.

The high score also set Hannah up as the clear frontrunner for the Mirrorball Trophy this season. Thanks to a high score in Week 1 as well (she earned a 20 for her cha-cha to “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston), Hannah currently holds the highest combined score of the season with a total of 44 points. The only other contestant closely trailing her is James Van Der Beek, who has secured a combined score of 41 after his first two performances.

So, even though Hannah Brown may not have finished The Bachelorette in the way she envisioned, it is starting to look like she will dominate Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars. New episodes of Dancing with the Stars air Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.