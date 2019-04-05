Hannah B.'s 'Bachelorette' Teaser Is Probably The Most Extra Thing You'll See Today

Hold onto your roses, folks. It's officially's Hannah Brown's world and we're just living in it, because the new Bachelorette has debuted in the role during a first look at her milestone season. Hannah B.'s Bachelorette teaser is definitely a little extra, but if you needed a dose of an alternative fairy tale this morning, the edgy clip gets the job done.

It's been nearly a month since former Miss Alabama Hannah Brown was announced as the Season 15 Bachelorette on Bachelor Colton Underwood's "After the Final Rose" special. The 24-year-old received flak for coming across as nervous and lost for words during the live segment, but her bubbly personality that fans grew to love during The Bachelor still shone through. Since then, franchise creator Mike Fleiss and host Chris Harrison have shared a few pictures of a fierce-looking Hannah in the midst of her journey to love. But has she become more comfortable with cameras and being the focus of a season?

Her season's first teaser, which premiered on Good Morning America, definitely hints that Hannah has moved past her nerves and embraced the power that comes with being the Bachelorette. The clip opens with Hannah in beauty queen mode, walking through a sunny forest in a Cinderella-esque gown, tiara, and a pageant sash. As a rendition of "You Don't Own Me" plays, it's revealed that Hannah is actually wearing pants instead of a full skirt — kudos on the fashion choice, girl!

When the song hits its climax, she whips off the tiara and deserts her sash. As Hannah walks through the forest, a bed of roses sprouts up behind her. She then unclips her skirt to debut a suave jumpsuit, which only confirms my theory that Hannah is destined to be the fashionista lead we deserve. To close things off, the teaser asks, "Think you know her? Think again."

The preview plays like one of those dramatically epic promos for ABC's Shondaland shows — couldn't you see Meredith Grey or Annalise Keating rolling through the forest like Hannah? The woke Cinderella vibes of the clip are out of the blue, but these early Bachelor and Bachelorette promos are always a tad odd. Season 14 lead Becca Kufrin made America cringe with her "Let's do the damn thing" tagline, while Season 13's Rachel Lindsay showed roses no mercy in her teasers. Truthfully, it's surprising that Hannah's "Beast" alter ego wasn't rolled out for this clip. Maybe that's Night One territory?

In case Hannah and her jumpsuit haven't won you over yet, her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show included her relatable thoughts about what she wanted in a partner. She told the talk show host about her future man's must-have qualities, saying:

Just a good human. Good heart, kind, strong, but ultimately I want at the end of this to know that they know me. And know every part of me. And not just some version of myself that I, like, package together and am like, 'Do you like this?' And I think I've done that in the past. But the good and the bad and I want that in return.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Good luck to Hannah as her Bachelorette journey continues! Here's hoping for a group date in a picturesque forest.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, May 13, on ABC.