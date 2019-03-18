New Bachelorette Hannah Brown is about to settle into life as as a rose-wielding leading lady, but before she returns to Bachelor Mansion, the former Miss Alabama visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show. After playing a game of celebrity "Would You Rather" with the host, Hannah opened up about what kind of husband she's on a quest to find. Hannah B.'s quotes about love on The Bachelorette prove that her eye's totally on the prize as she starts to film her season.

When the 24-year-old beauty queen was announced as the Bachelorette on March 12's "After the Final Rose," her nerves got the best of her. Compared to her more outgoing moments on Colton Underwood's Bachelor season, Hannah appeared awkward and stilted in a one-on-one chat with Chris Harrison. Live TV plus the pressure of meeting fans' expectations is tough, so a lot of viewers were willing to give Hannah some time to become a little more confident in her new role. Rome wasn't built in a day, right?

In her March 18 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hannah was definitely more calm and collected (as of Monday morning, you can catch videos of her interview on Entertainment Tonight's website). After revealing her thing for Bradley Cooper as a grizzly Jackson Maine in A Star Is Born, Hannah shared what she's looking for in a man, saying:

They gotta be good looking. Just a good human. Good heart, kind, strong, but ultimately I want at the end of this to know that they know me. And know every part of me. And not just some version of myself that I, like, package together and am like, 'Do you like this?' And I think I've done that in the past. But the good and the bad and I want that in return.

ABC/John Fleenor

It sounds like she's ready to go all in during the tougher moments of The Bachelorette. As fans saw on The Bachelor, Hannah didn't shy away from showing her insecurities, but as the only woman in a group of men, it'll be interesting to see how differently she may handle stress on her season. It's probably safe to say that she won't censor herself, as Hananh knows her unfiltered attitude contributed to her becoming the Bachelorette.

"My journey on The Bachelor was interesting. I definitely grew, but I had ups and downs. So there were moments where I did not think this would happen," she said on Ellen. "But I think the reason I'm here is because I was real. I was myself and I showed every part of myself. I'm excited."

She even addressed her young age and how she still felt ready for marriage. "I know I'm young, but I would not have gone on this show if I hadn't really thought about what was at the end of this," she said on Ellen.

At 24, Hannah is one of the youngest Bachelorettes yet, but let's not write her off because of that. The success rate of Bachelorette relationships is notoriously better than The Bachelor's, and other younger women have found lasting love on the show before (as the Season 12 Bachelorette, JoJo Fletcher was only 25). She has as much of a chance of finding love as any other Bachelorette had, so here's to Hannah falling for her Jackson Maine doppelganger.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, May 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.