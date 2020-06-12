Matt James and Hannah Brown have an interesting history. At first, the two had beef after Hannah picked Jed Wyatt over Matt's BFF Tyler Cameron on her season of The Bachelorette. But later, they appeared to actually become good friends, specifically during the spring of 2020, when Matt, Hannah, and Tyler all quarantined together during the beginning of coronavirus stay-at-home orders. Now, they have something else to bond over: Matt James is the new Bachelor, and Hannah Brown's Instagram about the news makes it clear she's here to support him through the journey.

On June 12, ABC officially announced Matt would be the Season 25 lead of The Bachelor. The news marked a very important milestone for the series, as he's the first Black Bachelor.

Matt gained recognition once Bachelor Nation discovered he is Tyler Cameron's bestie. The two work together for the nonprofit Matt founded, called ABC Food Tours. Later, fans got to know Matt even more as a member of the Quarantine Crew with Tyler and Hannah during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As many fans will remember, Hannah and Matt's relationship wasn't always so peachy. After Hannah broke things off with Jed, she asked Tyler C. out for drinks on After The Final Rose. Seemingly in response to this, Matt posted a series of Instagram stories expressing his displeasure toward the situation. Luckily, the pair worked it out, and they went on an IG Live to talk about how they squashed their beef in April.

Hannah jokingly referred to their rocky past in her latest Instagram about Matt's new job title, saying, "This man is as good as it gets y’all, and that’s coming from a previous skeptic (lolz)."

Hannah's Instagram about Matt also celebrates the fact that he's the show's first Black Bachelor. The franchise has long been criticized for its lack of diversity, and Hannah herself recently received backlash when she used the N-word while rapping to a song on an Instagram Live. Brown has since apologized for saying the slur, and vowed to "do better" by educating herself about racism, and sharing her resources with fans.

Matt's appointment to Bachelor is, hopefully, just one step toward making Bachelor Nation a more diverse and inclusive franchise.