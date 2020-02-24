While you were busy focused on Peter Weber's absurd season of The Bachelor, Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt reportedly were at the same party. The event in question was Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin's engagement party in Beverly Hills on Feb. 23. Us Weekly reported that they were both present at the event alongside other Bachelor Nation stars, including Mike Johnson, Katie Morton, and Demi Burnett.

While Brown didn't post anything from the event, she was spotted in an Instagram video reportedly taken from the party. In the video in question Brown is smiling on a couch as Johnson dances nearby.

Wyatt, on the other hand, did decide to grace his followers with a picture of himself and his new girlfriend Ellen Decker reportedly taken from the event.

Yes, you read that correctly — Wyatt's girlfriend was also present at the bash. Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Brown and Wyatt to see if the exes spoke at the event but did not hear back in time for publication.

While Wyatt seems to have found love with someone new, Brown is still very much on the search for Mr. Right. In fact, she recently took to Instagram to air her grievances about not being able to get on the exclusive dating app Raya. "I don’t know if you know this but I was the Bachelorette," Brown jokingly began in a video posted on her Instagram Story on Sunday, Feb. 18 before adding, "and I can’t get on Raya."

Brown also noted that she'd been trying get on the app for "months" and that she's officially "done." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Raya for comment on Brown's claims that she was waitlisted, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Finally, she joked she might try a different route all-together. "Christian Mingle here I come," she joked. "I might not be allowed on Christian Mingle a this point but… Jesus still loves me."

Here's to hoping Brown finds what she's looking for, whether it be on national television or on her couch scrolling through Christian Mingle.