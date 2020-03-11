Good morning to Hannah Ann Sluss and literally nobody else. The first thing I saw when I woke up was Hannah Ann's Instagram after her Bachelor breakup, and it started my day off on a better note than any latte ever could. Her caption might be the only thing more iconic than the speech she gave Peter Weber during their actual breakup.

On March 10, shortly after the heart-wrenching finale aired, Hannah Ann posted a photo of herself dressed in pilot gear — leather jacket and goggles included — and paired the photo with this epic caption:

Flyin’ solo... no turbulence accepted. PERIOD.

All this comes after a truly unforgettable Bachelor finale. To recap (as if you didn't see the entire thing go down via your friends' dramatic Instagram Stories): Hannah Ann nearly didn't show up for her engagement because she feared Peter's heart was torn between her and Madison. (Understandable!) She went anyway and got engaged... only to get dumped by Peter a month later because he still loved Madison and wasn't emotionally invested enough in their relationship. She handled the breakup like an absolute champ, leaving her ex-fiancé with these perfect parting words: "I’m going to go get my life back on track now, where it originally was before."

Is she your idol? Because she's my idol.

The model from Tennessee clearly has a way with words. During her (very tense) reunion with Peter on After the Final Rose, she succinctly explained why she was so disappointed by her ex's actions.

"You know that my instincts would've picked up that you were not ready for a commitment with me," she said, implying Peter should have been honest with her about his feelings for Madison. "You know that the outcome would've been different."

She also called him out for his lingering feelings for the third woman he's been in love with this year — Hannah Brown. "We've been through a lot together, and I should've picked up on the first red flag you gave to me, [which] was when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her," Hannah Ann said. "So really, looking back on it, our engagement involved three women: me, you still being in love with Madison when proposing to me, and you needing closure with Hannah Brown."

When Chris Harrison offered Hannah Ann the chance to have the final word with Peter, she did not hold back. "If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man," she said.

With confidence and wisdom like that, I have no doubt Hannah Ann will be just fine — with or without a "real man" in her life.