There are two types of people in the world: Those who delete pictures of their exes from Instagram after a breakup and those who don't. Hannah Ann Sluss deleted Instagrams of Peter Weber following their broken engagement, and her reasoning makes plenty of sense. "I'm not trying to delete that part of my life because it's very special and unique," she told Bustle on April 13. "But, you know, when I'm on my Instagram feed, I don't want to see pictures of us." Totally fair. I mean, who's trying to look at old pictures with their ex every time they look at their own Instagram profile? Stalking yourself is supposed to be a pleasurable experience, people.

Anyone who watched Sluss on The Bachelor can understand why the model probs wouldn't want any regular reminders of her ex clogging up her feed. Moving forward, Sluss is trying to find someone who's able to really walk the walk. "Someone to show me how they are, not just tell me how they are," she told Bustle. That being said, she's not trying to hop into another relationship anytime soon. "I've never been a person who just hopped from one relationship to another," she shared.

Sluss, who has truly proven herself to be the Queen of Post-Breakup Shade, has always had a way with words, as showcased during her epic takedown of Weber on After the Final Rose. (Her mic-drop moment: "If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man.") She continues to be on a roll with her thoughts about her ex's current romance with Kelley Flanagan.

Maarten de Boer/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

"When I saw the pictures [of Weber and Flanagan flirting it up in Chicago], I really wasn't that surprised by it," she told David Spade during her March 30 appearance on the IGTV version of his talk show Lights Out. "You know, I mean, I've moved on, Peter's moved on, we're both able to do what we want. And also, in regards to Kelley, I met her through the show, so we were friends and we were dating the same guy, so me seeing her with someone that I had dated, it doesn't really... maybe make me as upset if it wasn't for any other circumstance, you know? I mean, they can choose to do what they want to do. I'm just glad that I'm out of, like, the love triangle... square. It's square now."

Thankfully, she's out of the square and he's out of her Instagram feed.