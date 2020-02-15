Several stars went all out for Valentine's Day, but few of them posted a photo as epic as Halsey and her SO did. Celebrating their first V-Day together, she and Evan Peters posed for a pic that you'll have to see to believe. Halsey's Valentine's Day Instagram with Evan Peters made a huge splash, literally.

Forget your typical V-Day post with any old couples photo. Perhaps as newsworthy as Halsey's unique style, Halsey's Instagram post for the loved-up holiday featured her boyfriend Evan Peters and Switzerland's mountainous landscape. Oh yeah, and the singer was sitting on Peters' shoulders in a luxurious, infinity-style jacuzzi. The pair both look happy as can be. Halsey captioned the post, "Life is going 'swimmingly'. Happy Valentine’s Day."

Halsey is currently touring Europe for her Manic World Tour. Peters joined her for a relaxing Valentine's Day in Ennetbürgen, Switzerland, and the pair apparently found one of the most picturesque jacuzzi locations ever.

Prior to the cute Valentine's post, Peters celebrated his birthday on Jan. 20 and Halsey expressed her appreciation for him with a cute Insta post. The post was a cozy photo booth snap of the two celebrities, with Halsey writing, "happy birthday darling. I can’t imagine a world without you in it."

Speculation of a budding relationship between Halsey and Peters began back in September 2019, when the pair was spotted spending time together on Sept. 21 at Six Flags in Los Angeles. Despite Halsey's past comments about her attraction to the American Horror Story star, people were initially surprised by the pairing. But since Halsey's confirmed split from her ex Yungblud, she and Peters have been gracing social media with their cuteness. Exhibit A might be their Sonny and Cher couple's costume at the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration back in October 2019. The Sonny and Cher photo came shortly after Halsey had basically confirmed their relationship on the 'Gram with their first couple's costume as Marilyn Manson and a Juggalo on Friday, Oct. 25.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her tour for her latest album, Manic, is well underway. Manic dropped on Friday, Jan. 17, and much to fan's excitement, it features a collaboration track with BTS' Suga, titled "Suga's Interlude." Although fan's know that Halsey has deep ties with the BTS crew, it was a nice surprise to see the collab track drop alongside her new songs.

It looks like Peters is peak supportive boyfriend, considering he would literally hold up Halsey for the perfect Valentine's post. Here's hoping 2020 is full of more adorable photos of this couple.