Halsey & Evan Peters’ Couples’ Costumes Seem To Confirm Their Relationship

While rumors have been swirling for some time now that Halsey and Evan Peters might be an item, the pair just made their debut as an Instagram official couple while also walking their first red carpet together. It's safe to say that things are definitely heating up after the pair showed off not one, but two coordinating looks for Halloween. Halsey and Evan Peters’ couples’ costumes made their romance both Instagram and red carpet official, and fans will love the creative looks.

If you've been following along, you know that speculation that the American Horror Story actor and the "Without Me" songstress are together has been going strong after photos surfaced of them hanging out at Six Flags back on Sept. 21. At the time, a witness reportedly told People, "They were laughing and flirting the whole time while we waited for the ride, it looked really romantic," adding that they were holding hands and appeared to be having a fun "date night."

While both Peters and Halsey's reps didn't respond to an Elite Daily inquiry about the nature of their relationship at the time, the singer hasn't exactly made a secret of the fact that she has been crushing on the actor over the years. Back in November 2013, she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "Petition for Evan Peters to date me," following it up one year later with a tweet that read, "I’m a f–king liar I’m so in love with Evan Peters I’m so whipped I’m whipped as f–k !"

So, when Halsey appeared to finally confirm that they were indeed dating with an Instagram post on Friday, Oct. 25, it was something that a lot of fans had been waiting for. Captioned "Resident goths," the image showed the couple with their arms around each other and looking pretty cozy at a Halloween party. Halsey went as Marilyn Manson while Peters opted to dress up as a Juggalo. The pic of Peters and Halsey together is the second photo in Halsey's carousel post.

The next evening, the couple debuted yet another coordinating costume as they walked their first red carpet together. On Saturday night, Halsey and Peters brought Sonny and Cher to life while making an appearance at the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration in Los Angeles.

The "Bad At Love" songstress opted for a one-shouldered rainbow polka dot silk number while Peters — who donned a faux mustache and black shaggy wig to really get into character — wore a silk shirt made out of the same material as Halsey's dress and a white suit. Considering that dressing up as Sonny and Cher is one of the most well-known couples' costumes there is, it just further cemented the fact that Halsey and Peters appear to be going strong.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While Peters has yet to post an Instagram of the couple (TBH, it isn't too surprising as he only has five posts in total), I'm sure fans will be keeping an eye out on social media to see if the pair decide to take advantage of another joint dress up opportunity before Halloween officially comes on Thursday.