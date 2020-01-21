Not sure what to caption your partner's birthday Instagram? I'd highly recommend checking out Halsey's birthday Instagram for Evan Peters for some great inspo. Evan turned 33 on Jan. 20 and, in honor of his special day, his girlfriend took to Instagram to share what just might be the most romantic post ever. Halsey shared a black-and-white shot of a photo booth strip featuring herself and Evan looking as in love as ever. The post showed them kissing, snuggling, and looking head over heels in love. The whole thing was just as adorable as you'd imagine it to be.

Halsey kept the caption simple. "Happy birthday darling," she wrote. "I can’t imagine a world without you in it." She paired the caption with a white heart emoji that I'll likely spend the rest of my day trying to figure out where to find.

Rumors of a romance between Halsey and Evan first sparked in September 2019 when photos surfaced of them hanging out at Six Flags in Los Angeles. "They were laughing and flirting the whole time while we waited for the ride, it looked really romantic," a reported witness told The Daily Mail. "It looked like they were having a fun date night before the Emmys."

"We were so surprised, because we didn't even know that they knew each other," the source continued, also noting that "they were smiling and laughing together and looking into each other's eyes as they were waiting for the ride to start."

True fans of Halsey can attest to the fact that the singer has been thirsting for the American Horror Story star long before the two were romantically linked. Throughout 2012, 2013, and 2014 Halsey posted a series of tweets making her crush on Evan known to the world. Most of the tweets have since been deleted but, luckily for all of us, particularly astute fans memorialized her crush for the world:

Happy for Halsey! It's not every day you get to wind up in a relationship with your celeb crush.