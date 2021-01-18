There's nothing better than seeing women support women, and Halsey's "Drivers License" gift to Olivia Rodrigo really takes the cake. On Jan. 18, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of a vanilla sheet cake, which included the words "Congrats Olivia!" in pink frosting and the driver's license photo from Rodrigo's official merch. "holy sh*t thank you @iamhalsey," Rodrigo captioned the photo. You love to see it!

If you're wondering how this beautiful friendship came to be, it seemingly all started after Halsey posted a makeup tutorial on IG Live on Jan. 15. During the live video, Halsey referenced "that Olivia Rodrigo song," adding, "I'm so proud of her. She's amazing, and I love to see authentic, honest songwriting coming from young women. It's the coolest thing in the world, and it gives me so much hope and makes me so excited."

A fan retweeted the video and tagged Rodrigo, bringing it to her attention. Rodrigo then proceeded to tweet at Halsey to thank her for the kind words. "the way manic is my lifeblood. thank u @halsey u rule the world," she wrote, referencing Halsey's third studio album, which debuted in January 2020. Well, Halsey saw that comment, and decided to send Rodrigo a special gift.

After Halsey tweeted at Rodrigo about "a special thing on the way to you," the up-and-coming singer posted a photo of the gift to her Instagram Story.

@olivia.rodrigo on Instagram

During an interview with the UK's Big Top 40 on Jan. 17, Rodrigo revealed Halsey had sent her a gift, but she didn't yet know what it would be. "I am such a huge Halsey fan," Rodrigo gushed. "I think that Manic is one of the best albums put out in recent times. But I haven't gotten the package yet — I've been speculating, too. She's being enticing about it! She's like, 'Ooh, it's kind of weird, but small,' so I have no idea." Something tells me Rodrigo wasn't expecting a customized cake from the pop star.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Rodrigo previously cited Halsey as one of her favorite artists during a December 2020 interview with Schön! magazine. "I'm obsessed with female singer songwriters," Rodrigo said. "My all-time idol is Taylor Swift. The way she tells stories and paints pictures through her songs is endlessly inspiring. If I ever met her, I think I would spontaneously combust. I also love Gracie Abrams, Lorde, Halsey, and Phoebe Bridgers."

Little did Rodrigo know that — after "Drivers License" hit No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes chart — Swift herself would congratulate Rodrigo in an IG comment, writing, "I say that's my baby and I'm really proud." I think it's safe to say it's been a pretty good year for Rodrigo so far.

A comment from Swift, a cake from Halsey... I can only imagine who will congratulate Rodrigo on her wildly popular single next!