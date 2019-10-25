Halsey & Evan Peters' Astrological Compatibility Is Less Than Ideal

Halsey and Evan Peter were spotted out on another maybe-date, and you guys, I think this thing is for real. Rumors have been circulating about the two ever since they were spotted holding hands at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Sept. 21. A month later, on Oct. 20, they hung out together in Sherman Oaks, California and, according to onlookers, looked rather cozy. Though I can't say with any certainty that these two are an official couple, I can say that Halsey and Evan Peters' astrological compatibility is unfortunately not great.

Halsey was born on Sept. 29, which makes her a Libra. Libras are known for being careful and meticulous people-pleasers who are surprisingly romantic. Evan Peters is an Aquarius, as he was born on Jan. 20. Aquarians are a pretty unpredictable bunch who like to do what they want, when they want, and don't really care what anyone else thinks. While these two signs are known for having some pretty unreal sexual chemistry, a Libra-Aquarius relationship doesn't tend to flourish outside of the bedroom. These two signs are just about as dissimilar as you can get, and when you put together a cautious social chameleon and an impulsive free spirit, things are bound to get tense.

When I think of Halsey, however, "people-pleaser" is certainly not the first word that comes to mind. The singer is just as well known for clapping back at haters and shutting down biphobia as she is for her music. But Halsey is definitely a Libra, and she even has the scale tattoo to prove it. The ink features the words "sins" and "forgiveness" on either side of a scale, and when she shared a picture on Twitter back in November 2018, she wrote, "On my Libra scale I’m weighin sins and forgiveness." In a 2017 interview with Oyster, she explained, "You know, being a Libra is about being a creature of duality... I have my angels, but I also have my demons and I’m not afraid to show people that."

She may be outspoken, but she does always take the time to think things through. She also cares deeply about her fans, even if she doesn't waste time on the opinions of critics. Aquarians like Evan Peters, on the other hand, resist anything mainstream and go to great lengths to be different. The American Horror Story actor has certainly played some antagonistic characters over the years, but Peters himself is more of a lovable weirdo than a deviant. In a 2012 interview with Collider, Peters said, "A lot of people don’t know that I’m really a silly guy. I don’t take anything seriously. It takes a lot of energy for me to take something seriously," and that is some serious Aquarius energy right there.

Halsey has a major social media presence, boasting nearly 17 million Instagram followers and 12 million Twitter followers. Peters deleted his Instagram account earlier this year and doesn't tweet. While Halsey dedicates a lot of time to her fanbase and her art, Peters is a far more elusive celebrity who cares less about having an image and more about having privacy. These two certainly both march to the beat of their own drum, but a Libra's desire for balance and order almost always clashes with an Aquarius' love of chaos. An Aquarius may initially help a Libra loosen up and have some fun (like taking them to a theme park, perhaps), but a Libra's meticulous and indecisive nature is likely to irritate an Aquarius over time.

After breaking up with G-Eazy in 2018, Halsey admitted that she'd lost her sense of self along the way. "I was doing Good Morning America and I’m in a blonde wig and white patent-leather outfit, twirling around while I’m going through a heinous breakup," Halsey recounted to Cosmopolitan in a September 2019 interview, noting that in those "dumb clothes" she felt like she was trying to be someone else. Maybe Peters will allow her to embrace herself for exactly who she is, no matter what her fans think, because Peters certainly doesn't care. Peters has been known to put peanut butter on bagels and talk about alien conspiracy theories, so maybe he's exactly the kind of Aquarius weirdo that Halsey needs in her life.