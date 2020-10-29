It's about that time again, and the Halloween vibes are pretty stellar this year, thanks to a full blue moon conjunct Uranus. What's creepier? Halloween or a full blue moon on Halloween? Everything seems to flow with the holiday aesthetic, but Halloween 2020 will be the worst for these zodiac signs: Aries, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

At this point, Venus will have made its debut in its sign of rulership, Libra, together with Mercury retrograde. Venus-ruled Libra is charming and harmony-seeking, which is a plus for social gatherings. On the dark side, Mercury retrograde will be challenged by Jupiter-Saturn-Pluto in Capricorn, which could end up being the reason people feel indecisive, or worse, run into some car trouble on All Hallows' Eve. This may sound like a silly excuse to flake on your annual Halloween festivities, but the full moon will always heighten your emotions. It comes with the turf. On a witchier note, the full moon phase is an excellent time to cultivate your intuitive and psychic abilities, let alone while sitting close to lightning-like Uranus.

In addition to sparking restlessness, and perhaps even some erratic mood swings, this lunation will more than likely supercharge the collective with a series of downloads. Sounds just about right for the spookiest day of the year, doesn't it? Make sure to lean on the ones you love, and stay safe out there.

In the meantime, here's why Aries, Sagittarius, and Aquarius should take it easy this year:

Aries: You're Feeling Indecisive About A Lot Of Things And It's Getting Under Your Skin

Be gentle with yourself, Aries. Everyone has their good days and their bad days, and well... Halloween 2020 isn't necessarily your moment. Don't get me wrong — you can always make the best of it on your own. Although, with the full blue moon igniting your stability-seeking second house of values — all the while sitting close to erratic Uranus — you could be second-guessing everything from your Halloween look to your financial budget. Sounds like a foreign concept for you, but you've been doing a lot of adulting this year. Don't overthink it. Follow your instincts and prioritize your comfort.

Sagittarius: You're Extremely Busy, So You're Feeling Overwhelmed With Responsibility

Restlessness is inevitable, Sagittarius. Though this is the last thing you planned on feeling on the spookiest, most festive day of the year, today's full blue moon in Taurus will ignite your busy sixth house of health, routine, responsibility, and daily due diligence. Sitting just four degrees away from rebellious Uranus — which just so happens to rule your third house of communication — you could become fixated on the idea of making a series of cameos, but are you being realistic? In addition to the overhaul of details, back-to-back DMs, and Halloween invites, making plans with your besties won't be as easygoing as they usually are.

Aquarius: You're In A Mood This Year, And Everyone Knows It

Take a deep breath, Aquarius. Your anxiousness doesn't stem from being the oddball of the group, despite whether you make yourself believe it. This year's full blue moon on Halloween lights up your emotionally driven and very stubborn fourth house of home, family, and sense of security. The silver lining? If you're superstitious and consider yourself to be a fellow mystic, today's an excellent day to honor your ancestors, especially if you have the room to do so in your humble abode sanctuary. Intuitive downloads will rush in like bolts of lightning, and you'll have the universal vibration of your planetary ruler, Uranus, to work with. However, this doesn't take away from the likelihood of your erratic mood swings. You might even want to warn your besties ahead of time.