What's the first thing that comes to mind when you think of yourself falling in love on a holiday like Halloween? Whether you're single or looking for love at first bite, Halloween 2020 will be the most romantic for these zodiac signs: Cancer and Capricorn. Fortunately, there are plenty of creepy love stories that can serve to be the ultimate muse. Worst-case scenario, you can always leave it up to Gomez and Morticia Addams or The Joker and Harley Quinn to inspire your next romantic rendezvous in the underworld.

You'd think a full blue moon conjunct change-maker Uranus in Taurus would do the trick, but this celestial occurrence will simply quench your Venusian desires. Erratic, eccentric, and shocking, whatever the planet Uranus comes in contact with will automatically spark a revolution of sorts. Which of the astrological houses in your birth chart belong to Taurus? This is where all the action will be taking place. Then again, with the moon's ruler, Venus, traveling through its harmony-seeking sign of rulership, Libra, this shocking revolution will more than likely revolve around relationships, compromise, as well as themes regarding the judicial system and the law.

Venus — planet of love, beauty, relationships, and justice — thrives when traveling through its sign of rulership. This could turn out to be incredibly beneficial for partnerships, especially since it will directly oppose Chiron, the wounded healer, the following day, Nov. 1. This opposition will promote healing and empathy.

In the meantime, here's why Cancer and Capricorn are most likely to have a bewitching romance this Halloween:

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

Cancer: You're Feeling Smitten, But You're Keeping It A Secret

Happy full moon, Cancer. Today will be pretty extraordinary, but leave it to rebellious Uranus to makes things totally unpredictable. Given that the moon rules you, it's important that you listen to your body during this time, especially since change-maker Uranus governs the nervous system. However, with the sun in Scorpio lighting up your passionate fifth house of love, romance, and self-expression, all the while its ruler, Pluto, ignites your committed seventh house of significant others, there's no denying the potentiality of a relationship during this time.

Eccentric Uranus will conjunct the full moon in your experimental eleventh house of freedom, friendships, and extended networks, and the moon's ruler, Venus, will caramelize your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional experiences, which hints you are keeping this rebellious desire all to yourself. Whether you're single or looking for love, you're in for a romantic treat this Halloween, even if means staying in and watching horror flicks with your lover.

Capricorn: You're Making An Audacious Entrance And A Dazzling Impression On Your Admirers

Are you ready, Capricorn? You're in for an interesting All Hallows' Eve. Single or taken, this year's full blue moon in Taurus will ignite your romantic fifth house of creativity, passion, and self-expression, all the while sitting close with rebellious Uranus. Not that you're big on going with the flow, but Uranian energy is adventurous, erratic, spontaneous, and totally unconventional, so all you can do is expect the unexpected.

Regardless of whether you're looking for love, you will still have everyone's attention, and you don't even have to try. The moon also governs your committed seventh house of one-on-one relationships, so this combination of energies and lightning-like chemistry will be reflected onto your partnerships. Effervescence is the perfect way to describe it. So get decked out in your stellar costume, and make it a night to remember. You're bound to make someone's night.