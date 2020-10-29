The most spooktacular holiday of the year is upon us, and this year's full blue moon is foreshadowing a series of tricks, treats, and witchy festivities. Things should be interesting, but the good news is, Halloween 2020 will be the best for those with personal planets in Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn.

If you watched movies like Hocus Pocus or Halloweentown growing up, then you're probably familiar with the ancient celebration that's celebrated on this very day. Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, the Celtics celebrated Samhain as a way of honoring their ancestors and welcoming in the darker half of the year. It is believed that Halloween is the only time of year where the veil between both worlds is the thinnest. Whether you celebrate Samhain, or simply prefer sipping on your pumpkin spice latte, Halloween is already mysterious enough on its own, let alone when a full blue moon is set to occur on the same day.

A full moon occurring on Halloween night is one of the many things that makes this lunation so incredibly rare, but it'll also be sitting four degrees away from Uranus, the planet of chaos, revolution, and unexpected changes. Uranus' non-conformist energy is erratic, spontaneous, shocking, and unconventional, which automatically hints at there being a series of psychedelic costumes to come along with it. It really doesn't get weirder than this.

Only time will tell, but here's why Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn are in for a treat this year:

Shutterstock

Taurus: Your Aura Is Electric And You're Glowing With Charisma

Take advantage of the exhilarating energy, Taurus. This year's All Hallows' Eve will be one to remember, and for a number of reasons. After all, it's not every day you have a full blue moon in your sign — all the while conjunct rebellious Uranus — on one of the most festive holidays of the year.

Like a true child of the goddess Venus, you'll do everything in your power to make your life a work of art, and the planet Uranus goes very well with Halloween's eccentric aesthetic. Whether you're single or taken, you're about to make a dazzling entrance. Uranus also rules technology, so the more you document your experience, the higher the chances of you making a bold statement. You're extraordinary.

Virgo: You're Feeling Adventurous, Which Is Really Exciting

Take a walk on the wild side, Virgo. It's no secret that this year's Halloween will be more tricks than treats, but the full blue moon sitting over your expansive ninth house of adventure, opportunity, faith, and personal philosophy is bound to take things up a notch or two.

Rebellious Uranus will also be in the mix, which adds more excitement to today's astro-weather, so feel free to revel in the thrill of it all. This might sound like an oxymoron for a tidy earth sign like yourself, but there's a time and place for everything. Pay attention to the visuals, intuitive downloads, and general musings of inspiration that could potentially come through for you during this time.

Capricorn: You're Ready To Have An Incredible Time

Are you ready to celebrate with your favorite coven, Capricorn? You've definitely earned it, but this year's Halloween full blue moon is the gift that keeps on giving. Hovering over your joyful fifth house of passion, creativity, romance, self-love, and self-expression, all the while directly opposing the sun in your friendship sector, chances are it'll be all eyes on you.

Electric Uranus will also be in the mix, which can be equally surprising as it is unconventional, so do yourself a favor and leave your conventional party hat where it belongs. You won't be needing it where you're going.