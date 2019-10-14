You looking for some inspo for your next gift to bae? I'd suggest hitting up your local craft store for some beads and string because Hailey Baldwin's "wifey" necklace from Justin Bieber is pretty much the cutest gift I've ever seen. Bieber took to Instagram on Oct. 13 to post a picture of his wife Baldwin wearing a necklace with yellow and black beads that featured the word "wifey" in the center.

He kept the caption simple but let us know this wasn't just some necklace he snagged for her from Tiffany. This gift came from the heart. "I made her necklace," he wrote under the image.

Bieber and Baldwin, of course, recently celebrated their nuptials for the second time around. The two officially tied the knot in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018, but that wasn't their only wedding. A little over a year later, on Sept. 30, 2019, Bieber and Baldwin headed over to the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina for a more traditional religious wedding ceremony and reception surrounded by their friends and family.

So, yeah. I'd say, after not one but two weddings, a "wifey" necklace was a very appropriate gift from Bieber.

This isn't the first time Bieber has taken to Instagram to share his love for his wifey with the world. A day after their wedding ceremony, he shared a couple of pictures of them goofing around in the photo booth alongside the caption, "My bride is 🔥."

While his feed is pretty much covered in posts gassing Baldwin up, Bieber's most effusive Instagram to date has to be the one he posted on July 9, 2018 when the two lovebirds first got engaged. He paired a couple of adorable pictures of them looking super in love with a lengthy caption about his love for Baldwin.

Read it here and prepare for a good old fashioned weep sesh:

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

Here's to these two kids in love.