Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are in their honeymoon phase. The couple has been gushing over each other on social media lately, first with Bieber's poem he wrote to boost Baldwin's mood on a shoot day, and now, with Hailey Baldwin's note to Justin Bieber on Instagram. Between their social media posts dedicated to each other and the things they've revealed about their relationship in interviews post-wedding, it's clear these two really just can't get enough of each other.

Baldwin posted a photo of her hubby on Instagram on April 17, showing him standing in front of a green screen in a tie-dye shirt from his Drew line. Then she got all mushy gushy.

"My love," she started off in her caption, "you are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I’ve ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you’re becoming.. I love you more every single day." The cuteness!

On April 8, Bieber posted a hella romantic poem for Baldwin. It started off with,

Sunlight falls into the Abyss / Just like i fall into your lips / Waves crash onto the shore / My love for you grows more and more / Sound of the crickets a true meditation / I think about you, Gods greatest creation.

Um... romantic!! The poem continued,

As i fall into this blissful state / I ponder on how you’re my one true SOULMATE / Its getting dark to dark to see / A chilling breeze embraces me / The smell of camomile fresh from the garden / My life is a movie that both of us star in.

Speaking of stars I’m starting to see some / They light up the sky, reminds me of my freedom / How big and how vast our world is around us / So grateful for god we were lost but he found us / So i write the poem with him always in mind / Things all around us Just get better with time.

Fans are also gushing over the photo Baldwin posted in the comments section.

"I've never been more happy for you both! Wishing you God's perfect love always between you, to keep you centered and soft-hearted with each other," one fan wrote, clearly in their feelings. "I love you both! Hailey, I'm so happy Jay chose you! You are the perfect wife for him!"

But fans mostly can't get over how good Bieber looks in the photo. And I mean, fair. He's a legit heartthrob in that pic and his swagger is jumping off the screen. The old Bieber hair is back, y'all. And he's dropping a new song with Lil Dicky on April 19, so not only is Bieber in marital bliss and it's showing in his appearance, but he's also making a music comeback.

Hailey Baldwin, the Bieber fans would like to issue you a formal thank you for whatever you did to contribute to this glow up.