Brace yourselves, new Justin Bieber music coming. Rapper Lil Dicky, who's known for his iconic comedic raps like "Freaky Friday" and "Lemme Freak," announced that he and the Biebs are dropping a song together. Lil Dicky's Instagram confirming his Justin Bieber collaboration came on Monday, April 15, and fans of both Dicky and Bieber are pretty much freaking out.

"Hi. I think I have to start talking to you guys about this new song and video I'm putting out this week because I'm so excited," Dicky started off in his Instagram caption. "I've really never been this excited for anything in my life. There's so many things I want to tell you but I just want to start with two simple words: Justin Bieber."

Bieber confirmed Dicky's announcement on his Twitter, revealing the song's release date while he was at it.

"Friday. Let’s save the world @lildickytweets," Bieber tweeted on April 15.

TMZ reports that Bieber and Dicky won't be the only celebrities in the music video for this track either. Adam Levine, Katy Perry, DJ Khaled, Halsey, and Shawn Mendes will all reportedly be in the video. This will be an epic follow-up to Dicky's "Freaky Friday" music video, which starred Chris Brown and featured cameos from Ed Sheeran, DJ Khaled, and Kendall Jenner.

Dicky and Bieber didn't reveal the name of their joint track in their announcements, but fans only have to wait three days for it to drop anyway.

Dicky posted on Instagram on April 15 wearing a bathrobe and looking hella proud.

Bieber tweeted about the collab just a little bit later.

This collab with Dicky will mark Bieber's first song release since the July 2018 release of "No Brainer," featuring DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper, and Quavo.

If Shawn Mendes is really going to make a cameo in this music video, that'll probably make pop fans squeal with excitement, as these two singers have both been labeled princes of pop. Just last week, Mendes posted an Instagram thanking Observer magazine for labeling him the "prince of pop," a title Bieber has enjoyed for pretty much all of his career.

Bieber commented on Mendes' post, trolling his fellow Canadian pop star a bit. He said,

Hmm Gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud (canadian voice)..but if you want we can play hockey for it but i heard your a real bender on the ice we could just drop the buckets and tilt for it.

Mendes responded, "@justinbieber LOL any time any day you just let me know!!!!!!" Now, they might be in a music video together!

Given Lil Dicky's history of hilarious lyrics that are hard not to bop to, and given Bieber's knack for releasing top-charting singles, fans of both of the artists are pumped for this new collaboration. Even if Mendes, DJ Khaled, Katy Perry, Adam Levine, and Halsey don't show up in the video, it's still probably going to be an instant Lil Dicky classic. And the fact that the Biebs is in it will only make it better.