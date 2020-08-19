If you're passionate about your star sign and uncorking a bottle of wine with friends over Zoom, then celebrating National Red Wine Week with a blend that comes with a horoscope makes perfect sense. Just in case you didn't already have it penciled into your planner, this delicious week will start on Aug. 28 with National Red Wine Day, and it's a prime reason to try blends and labels you haven't before. Do yourself a delicious flavor and try H3 Wines' custom horoscope wine pairings before grabbing your go-to cabernet or merlot.

Whether you're an Aries, Virgo, Gemini, or Pisces, these wines will serve you and your tastebuds a combination that speaks to your life desires or bold intuition. You may even be caught off-guard a bit, because the wine you sip while enjoying a plate of cheese or snacking on olives will feel like your personality wrapped up in an artsy label with a delicate wing.

These wine pairings were created in a collaboration with New York City-based astrologer Lisa Stardust, who has been harnessing the powers of the universe for 10 years and guiding people on life, finances, and relationships. She knows exactly what wine will enlighten your soul and awaken your tastebuds, thanks to the element associated with your zodiac sign. Your friends, if they purchase their own perfect pairing, will take their own cosmic trip with every sip.

If you are a fire sign — such as an Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius — your world will be rocked by the H3 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon. This wine is bold and robust so it's perfect for someone who isn't afraid to go after what they want, and is led by their ambition and dreams. If you sip it, you can expect blackcurrant undertones, according to the official press release.

With this aged cabernet comes a matching horoscope for each sign that can guide you well-past National Red Wine Week and into 2021. The horoscope for an Aries states you'll get a confidence boost this summer, which will encourage you to share your true feelings. A Leo should make the most of quarantine, toast a virtual glass to themselves during virtual happy hour, and take up opportunities to be generous. And a Sagittarius will grow in love and thought.

If your element is the Earth — Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn — you have a different wine to look forward to: the H3 2018 Red Blend. It is smooth, as noted by the press release, and will guide you in your creative endeavors, like those DIY home projects you've took on this summer. A Taurus, in particular, can expect it to be the start of a big professional move. A grounded and loving Virgo can expect to share this wine with a SO over a romantic and candelit meal, and a Capricorn will reach for this flavor throughout their upcoming months of growth and change.

F.J. Jimenez/Moment/Getty Images

Water signs — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces — will be sipping on a H3 2017 Merlot in the meantime. It's a mix of plum, cherries, and vanilla that'll pair nicely with any fall meals you're planning. (Butternut squash soup, anyone?) A Cancer should use it to reflect and spring into a grand romance. A Scorpio will get a whiff of the sweet notes and know that immense creativity is on the horizon. A Pisces will want to sip while relaxing and enjoying the solo nature of quarantine before getting social next spring and summer.

What about air signs? Don't fret my Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius. We didn't forget about you. These mystical signs will sip the fruity, light H3 2019 Rosé. If you're a Gemini, the personalized horoscope paired with this rosé is a glimpse into the future where you'll find strength that'll help relieve any stress. Libra, you can expect to receive all the good vibes in the next year of your life. Last but not least, an Aquarius will take giant steps towards success in the new year, as long as they believe in themselves.

To get your hands on the new H3 wines, simply head to Drizly, Wine.com, Vivino, Walmart, Target, and other retailers where H3 Wines is sold. You can find a local retailer on the H3 Wines website, as well as more information on the different blends. Every bottle of wine is $15 or less, and that's quite the epic deal considering you're receiving a cosmic trip for your tastebuds.