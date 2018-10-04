Finding clothes to rock post-10 p.m. that perfectly straddle the line between comfy and sexy is a piece of cake during warmer months. It seems like dressy tops that don't feel stuffy or a bit too fancy were made for balmy nights. Going out tops for fall that feature silhouettes and fabrics that you won't freeze or look office-ready in, however, are a bit harder to find. Harder, but not impossible. Long sleeves, crushed velvet, knitwear, turtlenecks — they all come in going out form.

I rarely make it out on the weekends if the temperature drops below 40 degrees. As much as I love a good old fashioned to warm me up, I hate — I repeat, hate — walking around from bar to bar and freezing my butt off. (I've also lost way too many rad jackets in bars after a few of said old fashioneds and will now avoid doing so at all costs.) But for those rare chillier nights when I put my knitting needles down and decide my 10 cats can fare on their own for a few hours, you better believe I'll pull out one of my cold weather going out tops that are guaranteed to help keep me warm or at least make me look fiery. I have one that's sleeveless but velvet (it balances out, right?) that I wear when I'm feeling extra feisty, one that's a knit turtleneck crop top that I pair with skinny jeans and boots, and one that's a lighter fabric and closes with a single tie at the ribcage but boasts long sleeves. I suggest you get yourself a similar lineup — here are some styles to choose from:

Dip It Low

The perfect shirt to wear on those nights when you don't know whether a trendy lounge or casual dive bar is in order. The deep V renders it a bit sexy but the ruffles and print are totally sweet.

Velvet Underground

I love the slight sheerness of this shirt, which is masked by its velvet floral pattern. The tie-able band around the bodice makes sure the top will fit just right, while the balloon sleeves add a slight boho flair.

Catsuit

I know this bodysuit looks weird as a flat lay but trust me, when it's on it drapes in all the right places and its print will make you feel extra wild.

PSL

Because there's no color more appropriate for fall than burnt orange, and because velvet is the ultimate cold weather textile.

Something Navy

Wear this with a black bralette and black skinny jeans, and you'll have a sheerly genius look.

Silver Linings

There's something about this top that just makes it flat out cool. Between the silhouette, which boasts a fitted bodice and slightly puffed sleeves, and the hook and eye frontal closures, it's that top that would look good with everything. I'd seriously wear this every weekend.

Fall Flowers

It's floral and it's lacy and it's sheer, but it's got long sleeves, so...

Glitterbug

Fall is when the uber glittery styles start to come out to play, like this sparkly silver jumpsuit. It's turtleneck-and-leotard silhouette will help to keep you warm.

I'll Have The Scallops

Because it's black and pretty, and sometimes you need something delicate and sweet to wear under your edgy biker jacket.

Gold Standard

This knit gold tank boasts a slight shine from metallic thread and would look just as good with a black miniskirt and tights as it would with a flowy floral skirt.

From What I Gather

Another one to wear a cool bralette under.

Pajama Party

This probably looks like half of your grandpa's pajama set, but hey, it's silky, it's shiny, and it's comfy AF.

What A Sweetheart

Never mind its understated peplum and cuffed sleeves — this top deserves to be on this list because of its sweetheart neckline alone.