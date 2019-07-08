Glossier's New Lip Gloss Shades Will Give Your Lips The Perfect Pop Of Shine

Glossier's cult-favorite clear lip gloss is adding two new hues to collection, so you can get even more glossy goodness from the brand. Glossier's new lip gloss shades include two new shades, a red and a holographic, and they both launch on Tuesday, July 9, at 7 a.m. ET exclusively on Glossier.com.

The two new shades join Glossier's Lip Gloss in Clear in delivering high quality, long-lasting shine, without any stickiness or grittiness. The red offers a sheer and very subtle tint of color, while the holographic offers a glossy opalescent shimmer. And naturally, the clear version delivers a crystal, juicy, finish. Glossier's clear lip gloss made its debut in 2016, and ever since, customers couldn't get enough of its non-stick, glossy, hydrating finish In fact, it's become a staple in various celebrity makeup artists' makeup kits and has been seen on the pouts of celebs like Hailey Bieber, SZA, and Ciara.

What's more is that makeup artist Carl Ray made sure that the Lip Gloss in Red made its debut on Michelle Obama's lips this past weekend, as she attended the Essence Festival in New Orleans, LA.

Courtesy of Glossier

As for the prices and sizing of the new glosses, the two new shades come in 0.12 ounce tubes, while the OG clear shade comes in a 0.14 ounce tube, and all three retail for $14.

In addition to giving you a poppin' pout that even Lil Mama would approve of, Glossier's Lip Glosses also provide conditioning and moisturizing benefits as well. The glosses are made up vitamin E, which leaves lips feeling moisturized and soft, and jojoba oil, which helps the gloss to glide on smoothly and evenly. The glosses are also vegan, cruelty free, paraben free, and alcohol free, so they won't dry your lips out.

Clear Lip Gloss

Clear Lip Gloss $14 | Glossier Buy Now

Just as the name suggests, Glossier's Clear Lip Gloss will give your pout a clear, shiny sheen. And while that may sound pretty simple and basic, what isn't basic about this lippie is the fact that you can get the juiciest, shiniest look without that annoying stickiness. Win.

Red Lip Gloss

Red Lip Gloss $14 | Glossier Buy Now

If you want a product that will give you a major sheen but with just a hint of natural cherry red color, then Glossier's new Red Lip Gloss is something you'll want to add to cart stat.

Holographic Lip Gloss

Holographic Lip Gloss $14 | Glossier Buy Now

If a subtle, iridescent shimmer is more your vibe, then add Glossier's Holographic Lip Gloss to your bag when it becomes available on Tuesday, July 9, and prepare for your glowiest look yet.

Glossier's two new lip glosses are only the latest launches for the cult-favorite brand in a line of several buzzy drops. So far this year, the brand has also blessed fans with products like their Bubblewrap Cream, Milky Oil, and Glossier Play, all of which did not disappoint. So if you're in the market for a new juicy glossy to add to your beauty arsenal, be sure to cop Glossier's new lip glosses.