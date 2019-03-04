Well, beauty lovers, the day has finally come when the leader in skin-first makeup and the public's obsession with bright and bold makeup have merged. That's right: Glossier has officially launched Glossier Play, a brand-new part of the Glossier family, designed to indulge the extra tendencies of any babes out there like me who love to smear some color and glitter all over their face. Even if you're new to the color game, trust me, Glossier Play will ease you into it. Just be careful — you might never want to leave.

On Friday, Feb. 22, Glossier ever-so-cryptically announced the impending launch of an all-new brand under their umbrella, Glossier Play, with a vague email sent out to Glossier subscribers and a Glossier Play Instagram account, with no posts other than a liquified G logo and a motivational video of a lovely man dancing and telling everyone they're a star. From then until now, the Instagram account continued posting mysterious photos, all loaded with bright colors and shiny objects. Finally, on the morning of March 4, Glossier officially revealed the contents of the Glossier Play line, which is filled with — wait for it — brightly-colored and shiny products. Cue the screams of beauty junkies everywhere.

Every Glossier Play product (for now, at least) is currently available on the Glossier website with the rest of the brand's usual products, though the line is housed in a separate "Glossier Play" tab. "Glossier Play is a brand of dialed-up beauty extras," reads the description of the line on the brand's website. "We believe the best part about going out is getting ready."

They're not lying, TBH. As someone who abhors going out, looking at these new babies makes me actively want to go out so I can wear each one.

The initial launch includes four makeup products, two beauty tools, and a total of 28 shades. First up in the lineup is Colorslide ($15, Glossier), which Glossier says is a "technogel" eye pencil that will not crease, skip during application, or smudge throughout the day. The liner comes in 14 super extra shades (think: pinks, lime greens, silvers, and blues) and can be sharped with one of the new tools Glossier Play has introduced: Blade ($4, Glossier), an eye pencil sharpener with a container that catches the shavings.

Next up is the Vinylic Lip Lacquer ($16, Glossier), an incredibly high-shine lippie with a cushion applicator. The product, which comes in six varying shades of reds, pinks, and nudes, is actually a clickable pen, making application and travel with the product too easy.

For all the glowy babes out there looking to glow even more, the third product in the lineup is for you. Niteshine ($20, Glossier) is a liquid highlighter concentrate offered in four shades, each with a pearlescent finish. Because the formula is fluid and the product comes with a doe-foot applicator, Niteshine is incredibly versatile: It can be used for a targeted glow anywhere on your face. It can be used an eyeshadow. You could even mix a few drops with your foundation for an all-over luminescence. Just know it's about to glow down whenever you swipe Niteshine on.

I just want to preface this next product by saying that I got chills watching the application videos for it on the Glossier website. The new Glitter Gelée is 100 percent already my favorite piece in this lineup, and if you, too, can't get enough glitter in your life, you'll easily see why.

Glitter Gelée ($14, Glossier) is, of course, a pot of glitter gel that gives you an immediate multi-dimensional, jeweled look anywhere you slather it on, whether that's on your eyelids, on your cheekbones, etc. This long-lasting gel will reflect whenever the light hits it, perfectly completely what I'm sure will be your most extra beauty look of all time. However, if you're a little worried about the glitter staying put longer than you'd like it to, Glossier's new heavier-duty makeup remover, Milky Oil ($12, Glossier) will get it off.

Aaaaaaand, so you don't have to goop the glitter out with your fingers (if you don't want to, that is) Glossier Play offers one final tool in its lineup to help with that: The Detailer ($6, Glossier). This precision, angled brush is super versatile in that it allows you to apply a sharp line of glitter or to spread it around your whole eyelid. Even more, you can use the brush in a myriad of other ways throughout your beauty routine — define your eyebrows, line your eyes, and fix any lipstick feathering.

Last, but certainly not least, Glossier has one last thing for all the Glossier babes who are more than ready to play with every single product in this lineup. I present to you The Playground ($60, Glossier), a bundle of every product in the line. Just pick your favorite shades, and you'll have a complete Glossier Play Playground all to yourself for about $15 less than buying each item individually.

If you're currently wondering, "Where TF have these products been all my life? And why did I have to wait so long for them?" well, same. And Glossier feels you, too. In fact, the brand has been developing this release for a pretty long time.

"Our team has been working on Glossier Play for over two years, obsessively nerding out over formulas, searching the world (literally) for the best materials, and finessing shades until they were just right," the brand says in a statement. "With Glossier Play, you’ll find colors you’ve never seen before, luxurious textures that move with you, and products that breath excitement back into your makeup routine. Glossier Play isn’t about a certain look, it’s about having fun in whatever moment you’re in."

As if these launches aren't good news enough, I'll leave you with even more parting hope: You can expect a lot more from Glossier Play in the future.

"This is only the beginning for Glossier Play. There will be more — more colors, more textures, more ways to express yourself however you’d like," says the brand in a statement. "The one thing that won’t change is Glossier’s connection with our community, a constant across everything we do. With this new brand, we’re inviting everyone to continue to choose their own beauty adventure... only now with even more places to go.

All right, beauty-obsessed friends, get ready to play. The Glossier Play Playground of your dream awaits you right now on the Glossier website.