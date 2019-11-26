Glossier's Black Friday 2019 Sale Means 20% Off EVERYTHING & New Gift Sets

Lovers of Cloud Paint, Stretch Concealer, Haloscope, and Lidstar alike, gather 'round, because I come bearing some effing news. Pretend I'm Paul Revere telling you the British are coming, but also pretend the British are, like, something you really want. Are you following? Glossier's Black Friday 2019 sale is coming to invade your bank account. So if you were itching to stock up on your Boy Brow after scraping every last drop from the tube, you won't have to wait much longer at all.

By now, you've come to know Glossier as the pale-pink-covered Mecca of no-makeup makeup, of enviable products that feel luxurious on the skin and arguably look even better on your vanity. The brand even caught the attention of "more is more" makeup enthusiasts everywhere with the launch of Glossier Play, a collection colorful liners, glitters, blinding highlighters, and more. Basically, the brand, which is now valued at over $1 billion, is keeping up with the growing bold makeup trends, while still ensuring it stays true to its subtler roots. Regardless of which Glossier camp you fall in, just know it's all gonna be discounted soon.

Beginning on Friday, Nov. 29 and extending through Monday, Dec. 2, Glossier's Black Friday sale means everything is 20% off both on Glossier's website and in Glossier stores. (Yes, that includes the Austin and London pop-ups.) Oh, and that's not it. The brand launched a ton of brand-new limited-edition sets, all of which are available on the Glossier website right now. @ Emily Weiss, do you sleep?

The limited-edition sets include the Colorslide Trio and Blade ($38, regular $49, Glossier):

After using Glossier's Colorslide pencils before, I can say with confidence they pack a pigmented punch. Getting three of them, along with the sharpener to ensure you can have the sharpest eyeliner flick in any color at all times? I'm not mad at it.

There's also the Lip Gloss Trio ($36, regular $42, Glossier), which is a shiny-lip lover's dream:

Rest assured, every lip gloss in the set — even the red one — delivers a subtle yet still noticeable sheen. OG Glossier enthusiasts and bold makeup lovers will love this the same.

If you've had dreams of collecting every single Balm Dotcom, the All Balm Set ($75, regular $96, Glossier) is your answered prayer:

Containing all eight flavors and variations — Original, Birthday, Rose, Cherry, Mint, Mango, Berry, and Coconut — of Glossier's cult-favorite Balm Dotcom this set is essentially a symbol of a true Glossier Girl. Not to mention, there's a balm for every possible location in your life, so you will literally never have chapped lips ever again.

The gift sets likely won't be available for long, so don't hesitate for a second about heading to Glossier's website come Friday, Nov. 29 to snag one (or, like, five). While you're at it, here are some other bestselling Glossier products you'll want to stock up on: