On Feb. 7, Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The game marked his 10th Super Bowl appearance and his seventh big win, and unsurprisingly, his supermodel wife celebrated the historic occasion with some social media love. Gisele Bündchen's reaction to Tom Brady's 2021 Super Bowl win was all about their family.

She shared a sweet video featuring her two kids with Brady — Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8 — and his son Jack, 13 (whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan), as they celebrated their dad's success. "We won!" Vivian cheered as she jumped up and down and Jack clapped. There was no caption; the family's excitement said it all.

While Brady is no stranger to Super Bowl championships, Feb. 7 notably marked Brady's first Super Bowl as quarterback for the Buccaneers. After spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady signed a contract with the Bucs in March 2020, shocking fans. "Excited, humble and hungry," Brady wrote on Instagram at the time. "If there is one thing I have learned about football, it's that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that... you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day."

Instagram/@gisele

Bündchen also shared the news on IG with a bittersweet post, noting how hard it would be to say goodbye to the Pats. However, if her 2021 Super Bowl posts indicate anything, it's that she's def a Bucs fan now.

On Feb. 7, she showed off her new team spirit with two selfies. She wore a long-sleeved tee featuring her husband's logo bedazzled in glitter (though, just saying, "TB" can stand for Tom Brady and Tampa Bay) and the phrase, "Go Bucs!"

In the caption, she cheered on her husband's team, writing, "Let’s go Bucs!!!!!!! Let’s go papai!!! #LFG#superbowl 🔥 🔥 🔥"

In January, Bündchen posted a sweet snap of her and her kids decked out in Bucs gear, writing, "We are already cheering here papai! We love you! Let’s go @tombrady !! Let’s go Bucs!!! ❤️❤️❤️"

Brady made his feelings known in the comments section: "The best cheering section in the WORLD," the quarterback wrote.

What an adorable family.