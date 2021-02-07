Supermodel Gisele Bündchen always cheers on her man, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, and she's no stranger to attending his games. However, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the crowd at the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7, will be much smaller than normal. Despite the downsized crowd, the model supportive wife (no pun intended) is attending the Super Bowl. ICYMI, Gisele Bündchen's 2021 Super Bowl outfit includes some adorable personal touches for her man.

Bündchen and Brady tied the knot in February 2009, and since then, she's been a constant at many of his games. However, it doesn't appear that Bündchen attended his games in 2020 due to the pandemic and instead cheered on her man from home. She celebrated his Sept. 20 game against the Carolina Panthers online, posting a boomerang featuring their kids on Instagram alongside the caption, "Let’s go Bucs, let’s go papai!!!!" The Super Bowl LV (55) will only have about 25,000 people in attendance, which is significantly less than the typical crowd, which is sometimes upward of 100,000.

On Sunday, Feb. 7, Bündchen posted a video of herself riding to the stadium on her Instagram Stories, with the caption "#Go Bucs." She also tagged her hubby Brady in the pic.

Bündchen's outfit was also noticeably supportive down to her bracelet, her face mask, and her jersey. Her bracelet featured black and red team colors. In the second video of the thread, the celeb was wearing a black face mask with the number 12 in red, which is her hubby's team number.

The Brazilian model showed her support for Brady with a sweet post of them cuddled up together in front of a sunset on Sunday, Jan. 31, in the lead-up to the big game along with a simple caption of a heart emoji.

Bündchen also made her excitement very clear in a tweet when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 24, allowing them to move on to the Super bowl, tweeting, “Yeeeeeah Super Bowl here we come!!!!!!”

According to Business Insider, the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has been alone preparing for the big game, which makes it surprising Bündchen showed up. In another video, it looks as though she also brought her kids, as she zoomed the camera out to two waving kiddos.

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Bündchen and Brady have been going strong since they first began dating. The model told Vanity Fair in March 2009 that she'd met Brady through a friend. "The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, 'That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!' We sat and talked for three hours."

After their 11-year wedding anniversary, the football star signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a big change from Brady's 20-season run with the New England Patriots. Bündchen and her fam had to relocate to Tampa, Florida, but it looks as though they've adjusted just fine. It's incredible to see Bündchen cheering on her hubby in so many ways.